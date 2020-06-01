Integrated Behavioral Health (IBH) Announces the Nation’s First Enhanced Caregiver Service to Address Loneliness, in Alliance with Papa

"Loneliness and social isolation are growing concerns for older adults and the ones who love them, and can greatly impact their health," said Dan Clark, IBH's CEO. "IBH recognizes that our elder generations and in fact all people, need to feel connected, and have a sense of purpose and community. Social isolation effects mental well-being as well as physical well-being and we're excited to enrich our nationwide mental health care services in collaboration with Papa."

IBH's new caregiver plus program pairs trained college students, referred to as "Papa Pals," with older adults to help with light chores, transportation, technology assistance, and provide companionship through playing games or just having someone to talk to. "Pals" are able to provide assistance while also physically distancing themselves by refilling and picking-up prescriptions, shopping for groceries, running errands or virtual visits and check-ins by telephone or online with their matched adult.

"The Papa team is thrilled to partner with a top tier, national behavioral health provider like IBH," said Andrew Parker, Founder and CEO of Papa. "Through our partnership we will continue to expand our service footprint to help employees remain focused at work, while Papa cares for their loved ones."

For over 30 years, IBH has been a leading provider of employee assistance programs specializing in behavioral health and crisis management services and currently supports over 10 million members across the United States through its national network of providers. By expanding its EAP reach, IBH is able to provide greater care for members who are also supporting an older relative. For more information, please visit ibhsolutions.com .

About IBH

IBH is a pioneer in managed behavioral health, integrated employee assistance programs and services. It is one of the US's leading population health management companies, delivering world class EAP, Managed Behavioral Health, Wellness, Data Analytics and Opioid Assessment and Treatment Solutions across the United States. As a clinically focused company with the local emphasis and attention of a boutique firm with the breadth and scope of a national company, IBH partners with employers and health plans to provide clients tailored behavioral health solutions with high quality clinical care, uncompromising service to members, providers and clients with outcomes driven, cost effective care plans. IBH has successfully managed treatment and benefits for self‐insured employers, medical and disability carriers, and health plans for over 30 years. IBH currently serves over 10 million members, representing 36,000 individual clients across the United States. With a focus on positive outcomes through clinically validated methods and tools, IBH reduces claims and costs for organizations while improving the lives of its people. Visit www.ibhsolutions.com for additional information.

About Papa



Miami-based Papa is the first and only companion health platform that provides locally vetted and trained Papa Pals to assist family members who need assistance with house help, technology training, transportation, and errand assistance. Papa partners with Medicaid and Medicare Advantage plans nationally, as well as large employers to offset distractions with caregiver duties. A graduate of the prestigious Y Combinator business incubator in San Francisco, Papa offers availability in 20 states, with 7 additional states opening January of 2021.

