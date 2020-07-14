Integrated Behavioral Health (IBH) Uses AI and Clinical Data Analytics to Shape the Future of Behavioral Healthcare in Partnership with Lyssn

Lyssn creates AI-enabled technology solutions that can examine and support the effectiveness of therapy by offering ongoing feedback and skill development for psychotherapy professionals. Practice variability is high and conformance to evidence-based protocols is particularly difficult to assess in care that is delivered via the spoken word.

"Understanding what is working well at the individual practice level and using technology to glean clinical insight to make care better for all can be transformative to improving outcomes and identifying best practices for a variety of mental health conditions," said Dan Clark, CEO of IBH. "Technology has the ability to improve access and quality by helping therapists be the best they can be, and that's exactly what we're exploring with Lyssn."

More than 60 million people currently suffer from mental illness or addiction, which equates to one out of every five U.S. residents, and many see a counselor for talk therapy. The Provider Clinical Data Analytics Program combines advanced technologies to extract clinically meaningful information from recorded talk therapy counseling sessions on a HIPAA and FERPA compliant recording system. The platform then translates recordings of conversations into data and uses AI technologies to analyze the interactions and generate metrics to determine if providers are using the best evidence-based practices in their treatments.

By combining the collective knowledge of thousands of therapists across the country, IBH can learn from the work its clinicians are doing with their clients and provide high-quality, performance-based feedback to support IBH providers and in turn, improve the outcomes for patients. All patients and providers who are participating in the program give explicit consent to analyze sessions for the purpose of improving care during the research trial and understand that their information remains completely private, is encrypted, anonymized and secured with military-grade, block-chain security measures.

"As the behavioral health crisis continues to rise in the United States, the need for high-quality mental healthcare is evident now more than ever before," said Dave Atkins, CEO of Lyssn. "At Lyssn, our goal is to use innovative technology to provide clinically meaningful and ongoing feedback to support therapists and help them continuously improve and support patients to the best of their abilities. We believe this can become an important tool to help providers get valuable feedback and training to improve care for all."

About IBH

IBH is a pioneer in managed behavioral health, integrated employee assistance programs and services. It is one of the US's leading population health management companies, delivering world class EAP, Managed Behavioral Health, Wellness, Data Analytics and Opioid Assessment and Treatment Solutions across the United States. IBH has successfully managed treatment and benefits for self–insured employers, medical and disability carriers, and health plans for over 30 years. The company currently serves over 10 million members, representing 150,000 individual clients across the United States. With a focus on positive outcomes through clinically validated methods and tools, IBH reduces claims and costs for organizations while improving the lives of its people. IBH is a Shortlister Vendor of Choice for EAP, Behavioral Health and Digital Content Providers. Visit ibhsolutions.com for additional information.

About Lyssn

Based in Seattle, WA, Lyssn builds products that can examine and support the effectiveness of therapy. In short, we support the practitioners who support clients in need. Our AI-enabled technology solutions facilitate counselor training and supervision and offer ongoing skill development opportunities for psychotherapy professionals. We believe access to consistent, unbiased performance feedback can assist in a therapist's own reflection and growth, improve training in specific evidence-based practices and skills, and deepen the process of supervision. For more information, email us at [email protected] or visit lyssn.io.

