Integrated Biometrics Alliance Provides Contactless Fingerprint Offerings

SPARTANBURG, S.C., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Biometrics (IB), the world leader in mobile FBI-certified biometric fingerprint scanners, today announced the signing of a strategic development alliance with Sciometrics, LLC to provide advanced touchless technology that enables developers to turn smartphones into high-resolution biometric devices. The alliance reflects IB's commitment to providing leadership in fingerprint collection technology to the industry and is the culmination of years of joint efforts to develop such technology.

The announcement expands IB's reach as the global leader in FBI-certified fingerprint scanners in the evolving arena of high-resolution contactless fingerprint identity. IB and Sciometrics will work together with industry experts to help define the standards for contactless platforms offering interoperability with legacy databases created with traditional scanners. SlapshotTM touchless biometrics API is the first of many contactless offerings that IB will bring to market as a result of the collaborative alliance with Sciometrics.

"As a leader in the FBI-certified biometrics scanner space, IB sees contactless fingerprint identity as an emerging and exciting modality, with standards under development by NIST (National Institute of Standards and Technology) and soon to be approved by the FBI," said Steve Thies, CEO of Integrated Biometrics. "We believe our collaboration with Sciometrics with its world-class algorithms will provide our customers globally the ability to expand their identity capabilities using their fleets of smartphones."

Already, the NIST has issued a Best Practices Recommendation (NIST Special Publication 500-334) on using mobile device biometrics to create contactless biometric records to search against existing legacy fingerprint databases, which is being used with first responders. The guidance was composed by team members from NIST and MITRE, among others.

"I can't think of a better partner than IB to provide global reach and collaborative expertise in the fingerprint market. The broad usage of IB products and the prestige of the IB brand will open doors around the world," said Mark Walch, President of Sciometrics. "This strategic development agreement speaks to IB's commitment to add the best contactless identity to their portfolio, and to supporting their customers with legacy contact databases as the technology advances."

"As a company, we're constantly striving for innovation and looking to help solve our customers' problems," said Integrated Biometrics EVP David Gerulski. "This touchless technology will expand our customers' ability to efficiently verify identity in the field through a smartphone. The myriad of use cases for military, law enforcement, border protection, financial services, and humanitarian efforts highlights the strong need for this standard globally. This technology is going to be a game changer."

About Sciometrics

Sciometrics solves hard problems related to pattern matching and video analytics by extracting identifiable signals from extremely noisy environments. The company's underlying approaches have been applied to numerous successful programs involving detecting the presence of persons, objects, and actions of interest in video, images, and documents against very cluttered backgrounds. Sciometrics uses a combination of deep learning and statistical techniques to provide solutions to its defense and intelligence community customers. Sciometrics is pioneering patented methods to empower smartphones to capture fingerprints that can automatically be matched against legacy databases—with the potential to give a biometric sensor to everybody with a smartphone. For more information, visit www.sciometrics.com.

About Integrated Biometrics

Integrated Biometrics' fingerprint sensors are mobile, easy to use, and affordable. The company designs and manufactures the world's smallest, lightest, and most durable FBI-certified fingerprint sensors for law enforcement, military operations, homeland security, national identity, election validation, social services, and a wide range of commercial applications. The company's patented light-emitting sensor (LES) film yields products superior to traditional prism-based devices in size, power consumption, portability, and reliability. For more about Integrated Biometrics, visit www.IntegratedBiometrics.com or call (888) 840-8034.

Media Contact:

Kira Perdue

Carabiner Communications

404.556.0062

[email protected]

SOURCE Integrated Biometrics

Related Links

http://IntegratedBiometrics.com

