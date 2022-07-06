Integrated Building Management Systems Market size to grow by USD 10 billion | 35% of Market Growth to Originate from Europe | Technavio

According to the report " Integrated Building Management Systems Market by End-user, Component, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 ", the market witnessed a YOY growth of 11.88% in 2021 and will obtain a CAGR of 12.71% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by end-user (commercial, residential, and government), component (hardware, software, and services), and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, MEA, and South America).

For more insights related to market dynamics. View a Sample Report

Vendor Insights

The integrated building management systems market is concentrated, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Azbil Corp.

Carrier Global Corp.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Delta Electronics Inc.

Emerson Electric Co.

Honeywell International Inc.

Ingersoll Rand Inc.

Johnson Controls International Plc

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Vendor Landscape

The global IBMS market is characterized by the presence of various vendors, with no parity in terms of size. IBMS is made up of three components, namely hardware, software, and services. The market has many IT giants and electronics companies, which primarily focus on hardware, as well as other regional players that provide IBMS-related services.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings. View a Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis

Europe will provide maximum growth opportunities in the integrated building management systems market during the forecast period. According to our research, the region will contribute to 35% of the global market growth during the forecast period. The UK and Germany are the two major markets in Europe. The growing trend of smart buildings, along with the increasing focus on reducing carbon emissions, will drive the integrated building management systems market growth in Europe during the forecast period.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with the detailed analysis of the top regions. View our Report Snapshot

Key Segment Analysis

The commercial segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The rapid adoption of advanced technologies in commercial buildings due to the growing functionality and efficiency requirements of modern consumers is leading to significant changes in the CRE industry, thus driving the increasing adoption of IBMS in this segment.

View a Sample : to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The ease of monitoring and controlling building operations is driving the integrated building management systems market. IBMS simplifies building operations and maintenance. With the help of IBMS, various subsystems in a building are connected to one centralized system for effective and transparent management. Thus, the installation of IBMS enables building managers to have better control of building operations.

The vulnerability issues and cybersecurity threats are the major challenges hindering the integrated building management systems market growth. The implementation of IBMS is highly complex when compared to traditional systems such as HVAC, lighting, and safety systems. However, there is a high risk of a data breach and physical break-ins. Any breach and unauthorized access to IBMS data can lead to a privacy violation, lower brand loyalty, and result in expensive lawsuits and insurance claims.

Download a sample for highlights on market drivers & challenges impacting the market.

Related Reports:

Online Corporate Meeting Services Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Property Management Software Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Integrated Building Management Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.71% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 10 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 11.88 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Germany, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Azbil Corp., Carrier Global Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Delta Electronics Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Ingersoll Rand Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Schneider Electric SE, and Siemens AG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 03: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 04: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 05: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 06: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 07: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 08: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 10: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 11: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 12: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 13: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 14: End-user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 15: Comparison by End-user

5.3 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 16: Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 17: Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 18: Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 19: Residential - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Government - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 20: Government - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 21: Government - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 22: Market opportunity by End-user

6 Market Segmentation by Component

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 23: Component - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Component

Exhibit 24: Comparison by Component

6.3 Hardware - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 25: Hardware - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 26: Hardware - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 Software - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 27: Software - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 28: Software - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 29: Services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: Services - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Component

Exhibit 31: Market opportunity by Component

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 33: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 34: Geographic comparison

8.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 35: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 36: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 37: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 38: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 39: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 40: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 41: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 42: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 43: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 44: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 45: Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 48: Vendor landscape

10.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 49: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 50: Industry risks

10.3 Competitive scenario

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 51: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 52: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Azbil Corp.

Exhibit 53: Azbil Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 54: Azbil Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 55: Azbil Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 56: Azbil Corp. - Segment focus

11.4 Carrier Global Corp.

Exhibit 57: Carrier Global Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 58: Carrier Global Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 59: Carrier Global Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 60: Carrier Global Corp. - Segment focus

11.5 Cisco Systems Inc.

Exhibit 61: Cisco Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 62: Cisco Systems Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 63: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 64: Cisco Systems Inc. - Segment focus

11.6 Delta Electronics Inc.

Exhibit 65: Delta Electronics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 66: Delta Electronics Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 67: Delta Electronics Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 68: Delta Electronics Inc. - Segment focus

11.7 Emerson Electric Co.

Exhibit 69: Emerson Electric Co. - Overview



Exhibit 70: Emerson Electric Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 71: Emerson Electric Co. – Key news



Exhibit 72: Emerson Electric Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 73: Emerson Electric Co. - Segment focus

11.8 Honeywell International Inc.

Exhibit 74: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 75: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 76: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 77: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus

11.9 Ingersoll Rand Inc.

Exhibit 78: Ingersoll Rand Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 79: Ingersoll Rand Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 80: Ingersoll Rand Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 81: Ingersoll Rand Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 82: Ingersoll Rand Inc. - Segment focus

11.10 Johnson Controls International Plc

Exhibit 83: Johnson Controls International Plc - Overview



Exhibit 84: Johnson Controls International Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 85: Johnson Controls International Plc – Key news



Exhibit 86: Johnson Controls International Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 87: Johnson Controls International Plc - Segment focus

11.11 Schneider Electric SE

Exhibit 88: Schneider Electric SE - Overview



Exhibit 89: Schneider Electric SE - Business segments



Exhibit 90: Schneider Electric SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 91: Schneider Electric SE - Segment focus

11.12 Siemens AG

Exhibit 92: Siemens AG - Overview



Exhibit 93: Siemens AG - Business segments



Exhibit 94: Siemens AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 95: Siemens AG - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 96: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 97: Research Methodology



Exhibit 98: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 99: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 100: List of abbreviations

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio