Integrated Building Management Systems Market Value to grow by USD 10 Billion | Huge growth opportunities in Europe | Technavio

Introduction and a brief overview of the in-depth analysis included in the full report.

Market sizing approaches used for developing a comprehensive view of the market

Post pandemic recovery analysis

Analysis of the competitive structure and the market behavior of participants

Key market players, their business strategies, sales volume, and revenue analysis

Regional market analysis with a graphical representation of size, share, and trends for the year 2020

Factors that define market characteristics

Frequently asked questions about this report:

What is the forecasted growth in the integrated building management systems market?

The global market size is expected to grow by USD 10 billion between 2020 and 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 12.71%.

Which region will observe the maximum growth?

The market will observe maximum growth in Europe in terms of revenue over the forecast period.

What is the YOY growth rate of the integrated building management systems market in 2021?

The global integrated building management systems market observed a YOY growth rate of 11.88% in 2021.

Which end-user segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021?

Based on the material, the commercial end-user segment accounted for the largest share in the market in 2021.

Who are the key players in the market?

Azbil Corp., Carrier Global Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Delta Electronics Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Ingersoll Rand Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Schneider Electric SE, and Siemens AG are identified as the key players in the market.

What factors are driving the integrated building management systems market growth?

The greater ease in monitoring and controlling building operations with the help of integrated building management systems software is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market.

Competitive Analysis

The global integrated building management systems market is concentrated. The market comprises several big IT giants and large electronics companies, which mostly focus on hardware, as well as other regional players that provide IBMS-related services. Large vendors offer hardware components and integration services to offer end-to-end solutions to end-users. On the other hand, software providers aim at offering full-fledged cloud-based platforms to incorporate all the complex subsystems in a building into a central management system. Most new entrants in the market are in the services segment, which includes integration, maintenance, advisory, training, and consulting services.

Some of the recent developments in the vendor landscape in terms of product launches and M&As include:

Key products offered:

Azbil Corp.: The company offers savic-net and Facility Management Station.

Cisco Systems Inc.: The company offers Digital Building Solution, which integrates smart lighting, building automation, and IoT to implement smart buildings.

Delta Electronics Inc.: The company offers solutions such as Building Management & Control.

Mergers and Acquisitions:

In September 2021 , Ingersoll Rand Inc. acquired Seepex GmbH to grow the brand, technologies, and expertise in digital platforms.

In May 2021 , Johnson Controls International Plc acquired Silent Aire to begin driving innovation and increasing customer value.

Integrated Building Management Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.71% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 10 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 11.88 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, South America, Europe, APAC, North America, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Azbil Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Delta Electronics Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Ingersoll-Rand Plc, Johnson Controls International Plc, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and United Technologies Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 03: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 04: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 05: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 06: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 07: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 08: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 10: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 11: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 12: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 13: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 14: End-user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 15: Comparison by End-user

5.3 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 16: Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 17: Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 18: Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 19: Residential - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Government - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 20: Government - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 21: Government - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 22: Market opportunity by End-user

6 Market Segmentation by Component

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 23: Component - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Component

Exhibit 24: Comparison by Component

6.3 Hardware - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 25: Hardware - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 26: Hardware - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 Software - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 27: Software - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 28: Software - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 29: Services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: Services - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Component

Exhibit 31: Market opportunity by Component

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 33: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 34: Geographic comparison

8.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 35: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 36: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 37: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 38: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 39: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 40: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 41: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 42: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 43: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 44: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 45: Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 48: Vendor landscape

10.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 49: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 50: Industry risks

10.3 Competitive scenario

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 51: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 52: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Azbil Corp.

Exhibit 53: Azbil Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 54: Azbil Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 55: Azbil Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 56: Azbil Corp. - Segment focus

11.4 Carrier Global Corp.

Exhibit 57: Carrier Global Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 58: Carrier Global Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 59: Carrier Global Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 60: Carrier Global Corp. - Segment focus

11.5 Cisco Systems Inc.

Exhibit 61: Cisco Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 62: Cisco Systems Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 63: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 64: Cisco Systems Inc. - Segment focus

11.6 Delta Electronics Inc.

Exhibit 65: Delta Electronics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 66: Delta Electronics Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 67: Delta Electronics Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 68: Delta Electronics Inc. - Segment focus

11.7 Emerson Electric Co.

Exhibit 69: Emerson Electric Co. - Overview



Exhibit 70: Emerson Electric Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 71: Emerson Electric Co. – Key news



Exhibit 72: Emerson Electric Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 73: Emerson Electric Co. - Segment focus

11.8 Honeywell International Inc.

Exhibit 74: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 75: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 76: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 77: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus

11.9 Ingersoll Rand Inc.

Exhibit 78: Ingersoll Rand Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 79: Ingersoll Rand Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 80: Ingersoll Rand Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 81: Ingersoll Rand Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 82: Ingersoll Rand Inc. - Segment focus

11.10 Johnson Controls International Plc

Exhibit 83: Johnson Controls International Plc - Overview



Exhibit 84: Johnson Controls International Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 85: Johnson Controls International Plc – Key news



Exhibit 86: Johnson Controls International Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 87: Johnson Controls International Plc - Segment focus

11.11 Schneider Electric SE

Exhibit 88: Schneider Electric SE - Overview



Exhibit 89: Schneider Electric SE - Business segments



Exhibit 90: Schneider Electric SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 91: Schneider Electric SE - Segment focus

11.12 Siemens AG

Exhibit 92: Siemens AG - Overview



Exhibit 93: Siemens AG - Business segments



Exhibit 94: Siemens AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 95: Siemens AG - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 96: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 97: Research Methodology



Exhibit 98: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 99: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 100: List of abbreviations

