Integrated Care: How To Move From "We Wish" To "We Do" -- Executive Web Briefing Sponsored By Netsmart & OPEN MINDS

GETTYSBURG, Pa., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 15, 2021 at 1:00 pm ET, OPEN MINDS will host a web briefing, Integrated Health Care: How to Move from "We Wish" to "We Do," available free of charge to all OPEN MINDS Circle Members courtesy of Netsmart. Research shows that integrated health care (treating physical health and behavioral health conditions collaboratively) leads to better health outcomes and lower costs. The web briefing will be useful to service provider organizations – specifically those looking to establish site specific integrated medical-behavioral health care programs as a new service line – as well as to payers and care coordination agencies who are engaged in multi-system coordination of care efforts across a variety of health care settings.

The briefing will be led by two industry experts, Andrea Auxier, Ph.D. and Jeanette Waxmonsky, Ph.D. Dr. Auxier is Chief Growth Officer for Aware Recovery Care, a leading in-home addiction treatment company, and Dr. Waxmonsky is Director of Research for Big Health, a digital therapeutics company that provides fully automated behavioral programs backed by world-class scientific evidence. Both have extensive industry expertise ranging from direct practice to corporate leadership. Additionally, they have published several articles on integrated care, participated in state reform initiatives, and have spoken on the subject in various forums throughout the country.

Together, they will guide attendees through the successful steps for integrating medical-behavioral health care programs. The session will build upon over 20 years of experience in implementation, activation, evaluation and research to help attendees determine what integrated health care really means, why it is a good idea, and how to get started.

"There is no one right way to deliver integrated care," says Dr. Auxier. "The best way to start is to consider what those you serve need, then build a model around that. From there it's about mindset: anyone who believes in the value of integration can achieve it, despite funding restrictions, limited reimbursement, inadequate resources or whatever the challenge may be. That's why we created the Integrated Practice Assessment Tool – to help people on the destination to integration feel proud of the road they're on."

During this event, Dr. Auxier and Dr. Waxmonsky will cover:

A six level framework for successful health care integration

The 'Integrated Practice Assessment Tool' (IPAT) and its application

Hypothetical and real world scenarios that commonly occur in integrated settings

"Clinicians, health care organizations, and insurance carriers need a quick, user-friendly tool to guide, measure, and track their behavioral health integration service delivery. The Integrated Practice Assessment Tool (IPAT) is a brief 5 minute assessment, designed by clinicians, researchers, and health care executives that covers the necessary structural and functional components of integrated behavioral health care. The IPAT allows clinicians and organizations to determine where they are on the SAMHSA-HRSA integration continuum so that they can continue to develop and refine their integrated behavioral health strategies," says Dr. Waxmonsky.

This webinar is available free of charge to OPEN MINDS Circle members, thanks to the generous sponsorship of Netsmart. However, attendees must register in advance.

About Netsmart

Netsmart, a leading provider of Software as a Service (SaaS) technology and services solutions, designs, builds and delivers electronic health records (EHRs), health information exchanges (HIEs), analytics and telehealth solutions and services that are powerful, intuitive and easy-to-use. Our platform provides accurate, up-to-date information that is easily accessible to care team members in the human services and post-acute care (which is comprised of home care and hospice and senior living) markets. We make the complex simple and personalized so our clients can concentrate on what they do best: provide services and treatment that support whole-person care.

By leveraging the powerful Netsmart network, care providers can seamlessly and securely integrate information across communities, collaborate on the most effective treatments and improve outcomes for those in their care. Our streamlined systems and personalized workflows put relevant information at the fingertips of users when and where they need it.

For more than 50 years, Netsmart has been committed to providing a common platform to integrate care. SIMPLE. PERSONAL. POWERFUL. Our more than 2,400 associates work hand-in-hand with our 680,000+ users at our clients across the U.S. to develop and deploy technology that automates and coordinates everything from clinical to financial to administrative. Learn more about how Netsmart is changing the face of healthcare today. Visit www.ntst.com , call 1-800-472-5509, follow us on our CareThreads Blog , LinkedIn and Twitter , like us on Facebook or visit us on YouTube . Netsmart is pleased to support the EveryDayMatters® Foundation , which was established for behavioral health, care at home, senior living and social services organizations to learn from each other and share their causes and stories.

ABOUT OPEN MINDS

OPEN MINDS is a national market intelligence and strategic advisory firm focused on the sectors of the health and human service field serving consumers with chronic conditions and complex support needs. Founded in 1987 and based in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, the 175+ associates provide market insights and innovative management solutions designed to improve operational and strategic performance. Learn more at www.openminds.com .

