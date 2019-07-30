Integrated Compliance Solutions LLC Signs License Agreement for Its Industry-Leading M-Monitor III Cannabis Banking Platform and Enhanced Due Diligence Program With Multi-Billion Dollar New York State Chartered Bank

LAS VEGAS, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Compliance Solutions ("ICS") announces that it has signed a consulting agreement and license agreement of its M-Monitor III software with a multi-billion dollar, New York State-chartered bank to provide consulting services and its proprietary M-Monitor III software to assist the bank in providing banking solutions to the cannabis sector. ICS is a trusted compliance partner offering a complete SEED-TO-BANK™ regulatory solution with our BSA software application.

"We are very excited as we continue to see more financial institutions looking to partner with us to bank the multi-billion dollar cannabis industry," commented Cody Hershey President of ICS. Mr. Hershey added, "Many financial institutions have stayed on the sidelines due to the extra due diligence requirements and oversight. ICS has become a leader in providing financial institutions wanting to enter the cannabis banking space with additional compliance and integrated software to assist them in compliantly banking this fast-growing industry."

About Integrated Compliance Solutions LLC

ICS is a financial technology, banking compliance and innovative payment solution provider helping financial institutions with complex solutions. Our experience in financial services and payments technology allows us to apply the heightened federal requirements to preferred providers that meet our strict requirements. The result: a competitive, complete, and stable set of services that complement merchant goals. As your SEED-TO-BANK™ compliance partner, ICS has simply been used by more banks, more marijuana-related businesses, and for longer than any one of our competitors in the space. Our services are proven and well respected in the industry.

