Integrated Creative Marketing Agency BMF Continues To Expand International Footprint With Qatar Partnership

BMF has already begun work with a handful of clients as brands ramp up plans in the lead up to Qatar 2022. "This tournament will likely be one of the first major, global sporting events to come back at the level we were used to seeing pre-pandemic in terms of full-scale sponsor, partner and ancillary events. Through this partnership with Glow'n we will be delivering the high-quality experiences and productions that our globally minded brand clients know us for and will create multi-dimensional and share-worthy brand activations that connect with international and local consumers and drive business results," said Bruce Starr, Co-Founder + CEO of BMF.

About BMF Media Group

BMF is an award-winning global integrated creative marketing agency with expertise in brand strategy, experiential, digital, influencer, talent, and lifestyle PR. We conceptualize and execute multi-channel programs that earn attention from key opinion leaders, engage with our clients' target audiences, and create unforgettable brand experiences with lasting impact. We do this for brands who seek to have a meaningful role in the current cultural conversation.

Last year, with teams working around the world, BMF produced 350 programs of which 50 were in 20 countries outside the US. Each of the programs we develop are unique — the common thread is our commitment to delivering ROI by humanizing brands in unexpected and impactful ways that are made to inspire.

About Glow'n

Founded in Doha in 2010, Glow'n is a one-stop-shop for start-to-finish services from ideation to execution for events, branding, social media and design, videography and photography and interiors and fit-outs. The company is renowned for its premium furniture hire, world-class set-ups and memorable events from fashion shows and car launches to high-profile government functions and international award ceremonies.

