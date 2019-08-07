Integrated Endpoints Opens Beta Testing for New Tax Calculation Service

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Endpoint Solutions, LLC, a company specializing in automotive tax solutions, announced Monday that beta testing of their first product, TaxEndPoints, is now open to the public. TaxEndPoints is a web API that can calculate taxes and payments for all 50 states for finance, lease, one pay lease and balloon deal types. The service has also built in rules for managing reciprocal agreements between states so that automotive dealerships no longer have to worry about tax remittance when selling vehicles to out-of-state customers.

"After so many years in this business, I realized that one of the biggest challenges with software companies that provide these calculations is that it's only a fraction of what they provide customers in their products. There just isn't enough bandwidth," Rob Vazquez, co-founder of Integrated Endpoint Solutions told us. "That's why TaxEndPoints was created. We've created a comprehensive compliance strategy to provide the most accurate and up-to-date tax information so that dealership software providers can focus on delivering a high-quality user experience."

In addition to the service, Integrated Endpoint Solutions has released a calculator that can temporarily be used to test the tax calculation service for free. Anyone interested in seeing for themselves why the TaxEndPoints service is quickly becoming the industry leader can demo it here.

"The idea behind the calculator was to provide working software that demonstrates the features and capabilities of the service. However, it's much more than that, since it wasn't just built to be a happy path user interface. This calculator leverages everything the service has to offer and, as a result, can also assist at the implementation and support levels. Ultimately, the hope is that professionals in the automotive space, whether they be developers or dealers, give the calculator a try and provide feedback that helps improve the service and allows us to provide them with exactly what they're looking for."

With more than 50 years combined experience at S&P 500 corporations in the automotive and banking sectors, the founders of Integrated Endpoint Solutions, LLC are industry leaders who thoroughly understand the issues that come with providing compliant, fast services.

For more information, please send an email to contact@integratedendpoints.com or visit the website.

