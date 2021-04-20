Integrated National Resources (INR) Announces WeedGenics Cannabis Grow Updates

ADELANTO, Calif., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated National Resources (INR) wants to thank its investors and fans for their continued support of their company and new WeedGenics California grow facility.

Cannabis plants grow at Integrated National Resources' WeedGenics Manufacturing Facility in Adelanto, California.

2020 was an exceptional year in anomalous times. As INR sees a reshaping of the competitive environment, it is on the threshold of a transformation in the cannabis industry that will be unlike anything experienced before, presenting challenges, but also boundless opportunity. INR is strengthening its focus and efforts to create ever-increasing value. For the company's new 150,000 square foot WeedGenics manufacturing facility in Adelanto, California, INR is investing in science, innovation, and capabilities to build new platforms to secure long-term objectives.

During 2020 INR confirmed its "Health and Wellness" strategic direction with a newly articulated purpose that echoes the motivation of the company: enhancing the quality of life and contributing to a healthier future. INR's co-founders are pioneers and entrepreneurs, methodically gaining scientific knowledge and conquering challenges with expertise and determination. The past decade has presented constant change, thus INR will continue implementing measures to safeguard the company's ongoing success and to ensure INR thrives in this new environment.

Through innovation, INR helps people to live healthy and fulfilling lives. Innovation is the foundation on which the company was built and is essential to future success. The strength and depth of INR's Research and Development differentiate the company from the competition to help adapt quickly to changes in society. INR is invariably gaining a deeper understanding of science and developing products and services with the potential to help people via premium cannabis natural medicine as an alternative to perpetually rising healthcare costs.

Again, INR would like to thank their current and future investors for their continuing support, confidence, and above all, trust. Rest assured that INR's passion for health, wellness, and quality will continue to generate sustainable, profitable returns you rightfully expect from us. As cannabis acceptance and legalization expands throughout the United States, INR's new WeedGenics California facility expansion is rapidly gaining visibility and interest amongst consumers and investors alike. For more information, visit WeedGenics.com. Stay up to date by following the WeedGenics social media accounts at:

