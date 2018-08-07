Integrated Passive Devices Market - Global Forecast to 2023

DUBLIN, Aug 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Integrated Passive Devices Market by Material (Silicon, Glass), Passive Devices, Application (ESD/EMI, RF IPD, Digital & Mixed Signals), Wireless Technology (WLAN, Bluetooth, GPS, Cellular), End Use Industry, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The integrated passive devices (IPD) market is expected to grow from USD 1,011.2 million in 2018 to USD 1,544.9 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 8.8% between 2018 and 2023.

The growth of the IPD market is driven by factors such as increasing adoption of IPD in consumer durables, integration of IPDs into RF applications, increasing demand for miniaturized and high-performance electronic devices, continuous innovations, and the introduction of advanced and efficient technologies in the electronics industry. The increasing incorporation of infotainment and navigation features, such as global positioning system (GPS), in automobiles is supporting the market growth.

The IPD market has been segmented on the basis of material, wireless technology, passive devices, end use industry, application, and geography. The consumer electronics industry accounted for the largest share of the IPD market in 2017. Consumer electronic devices include smartphones, notebooks, tablets, and others (wearables, game consoles, and other white goods). Smartphones have been a major driver for the growing market of smart devices. The growth of the smartphones market has proven to be a catalyst for the mainstreaming of the Internet of Things.

Silicon material accounted for a major share of the IPD market in 2017 and will remain same in the coming years. Most players in the IPD market offer silicon-based IPDs. Murata IPDiA, ON Semiconductor, and Stats ChipPAC offer silicon-integrated passive device platforms. These are cost-effective, due to which the use of silicon in IPD is increasing.

WLAN accounted for a major share of the IPD market in 2017 and will remain same in the coming years. WLANs find its application in smartphones, digital cameras, personal computers, tablet computers, and digital audio players, and other smart devices. Such devices can get connected to the Internet through a wireless access point. Miniaturized trend in the aforementioned devices is responsible for the dominance of IPD-based miniaturized Wi-Fi system modules during the forecast period

Customized IPDs accounted for a largest share of 44.0% of the overall IPD market in 2017 as they are used in in upstream USB ports, cellular phones, wireless equipment, and computer applications and help reduce cost and space. Also, ESD/EMI accounted for the largest share of the overall IPD market in 2017, due to its high demand in cellular devices.

Key players in the IPD market include STATS ChipPAC (Singapore), ON Semiconductor (US), Infineon (Germany), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), Murata (Japan), Johanson, (US), OnChip Devices, (US), Global Communication Semiconductors, (US), 3DiS (France), and Advanced Furnace Systems (Taiwan).

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8krpps/integrated?w=5









