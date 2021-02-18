Integrated Polymer Solutions Acquires IRP Group

LONG BEACH, Calif., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Polymer Solutions ("IPS"), a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management ("Arcline"), today announced that it has acquired IRP Group ("IRP" or "the Company").

IRP designs and manufacturers highly engineered critical-to-function elastomeric sealing components from its world-class facilities in Southern California. The Company has the scalable infrastructure to support high-growth platforms and is focused on both the rapidly expanding Class I and II Medical Device market due to its best-in-class liquid silicone rubber molding capabilities, as well as the Aerospace & Defense market, where it is positioned on long-lived platforms. IRP was founded in 1999 by Rod Trujillo, who has grown the Company impressively since its inception.

Rod Trujillo, Founder and CEO of IRP, said, "IRP has found an ideal partner in IPS that will continue the Company's growth trajectory in our critical markets while developing our employees and delighting our customers with strong technical solutions, excellent delivery and quality performance. As Senior Advisor and significant investor in IPS, I look forward to supporting the Company's future business expansion, especially in the specialty medical components sector."

Rich McManus, CEO of IPS, commented, "Rod and his team have built a remarkable group of companies that serve very attractive markets with technologies and products that are complementary to IPS. We are delighted that both Rod and Casper Zublin, President of IRP, have agreed to continue as Senior Advisors for Arcline and IPS so we can draw from their deep expertise. We look forward to supporting the IRP leadership team with resources and investments to continue developing new products and capabilities."

About Integrated Polymer Solutions

Integrated Polymer Solutions is a leader in designing and engineering elastomeric components and tools for aerospace, military, medical and specialty industrial markets. The company's products utilize advanced materials designed to exceptionally tight tolerances for high-performance applications. IPS' products include elastomeric seals, gaskets, tooling, hoses, ablatives, EMI/RFI/thermal shielding products, encapsulated O-rings and composite APU plenums and ducts. For more information, visit www.integratedpolymersolutions.com.

About Arcline Investment Management

Arcline is a growth-oriented private equity firm that seeks to invest in thriving middle market businesses with structurally recurring revenue streams in high value industries. Arcline's differentiated investment strategy combines deep business model expertise, proactive thematic research, an unrelenting focus on the upside and a collaborative, management-first approach to value creation. The firm's primary sectors of interest include defense, aerospace, critical infrastructure services, industrial & biopharmaceutical technology, life sciences and specialty materials. Launched in 2019, Arcline currently has $4.3 billion in cumulative capital commitments. The firm's more than 35 professionals are predominantly based in New York and San Francisco. For more information about Arcline's investment philosophy and values, visit www.arcline.com.

