Integrated Rehab Consultants Expands Scope by Acquiring Associated Physicians of Rehabilitation

CHICAGO, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Rehab Consultants ("IRC"), a portfolio company of Webster Equity Partners, is pleased to announce its acquisition of Associated Physicians of Rehabilitation ("APR"), a physiatry practice based in Chicago, IL.

"We chose to partner with IRC so we can continue to meet the growing demands of the physical medicine and rehabilitation market," explains Dr. Rahul Sharma, APR CEO. "IRC's quality of care and clinical standards are comparable to our own, making this relationship a seamless and natural fit."

"Having known several physicians from APR for many years and seeing their great work, not only in post-acute/skilled nursing facilities, but also their impressive presence in hospitals, we are very excited to partner with Dr. Rahul Sharma's team," says IRC CEO and Co-Founder Dr. Amish Patel. "As we continue to lead the market nationally in physiatry services, we now have an even more capable team allowing for accelerated growth in the inpatient rehab space."

Matt Ray, IRC COO and Co-Founder agrees, "Acquiring APR provides growth and strategic opportunity for both companies. With their strong market positions and reputation, we look forward to adding services at Inpatient Rehabilitation Facilities (IRFs) to the IRC mix. APR's extensive footprint in the IRF market fits our already established footprint within SNFs. We are confident this will provide a strong opportunity for growth, as we respond to the needs of the communities we serve for post-acute health care services nationwide."

About Integrated Rehab Consultants

Integrated Rehab Consultants is a physiatry group based in Chicago, IL. Founded in 2010, IRC was one of the first groups to partner with skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) and is now the largest group of physiatrists within post-acute settings nationwide. IRC's physiatrists work with SNFs and IRFs to optimize therapy treatment plans, focusing on managing pain, functional rehabilitation, and recovery for patients with physical and cognitive impairments or disabilities. IRC's services can help patients discharge quickly and more safely. For additional information, visit www.irehabconsultants.com.

About Associated Physicians of Rehabilitation

Associated Physicians of Rehabilitation, LLC is a physiatry practice which provides services to skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) and inpatient rehabilitation facilities (IRFs) in the greater Chicago metropolitan area. APR was founded and is led by Dr. Rahul Sharma. In addition to providing medical directorship services, APR helps facilities establish and grow new rehabilitation programs and service lines.

