Integrated Resource Planning and Task Tracking SaaS Platform

TIMISOARA, Romania, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- elapseit LLC, a well-established company active within project management software, is launching a new version of the SaaS platform where two of the most needed and used features in project management -- tasks management and resource planning -- are integrated and interconnected in a unique way that will make workforce management a lot easier.

Integrated resource planning and task tracking solution that you can actually use.

With this new release, elapseit allows managers to see in one view all projects calendar with all allocated resources and their tasks. Switching between applications is no longer necessary for a Project Manager to get the details in terms of resources allocation, projects tasks and their completion level as a time frame or budget wise.

Sorin Chis - MP: "Our aim is to provide our customers what they need most: efficiency. This is our application's purpose, to enable Project Managers maximizing their resource utilization by allocating tasks in the most efficient manner. Our dedicated development team invested a lot of time and energy in making this integration possible. And, as far as we know, there isn't another resource planning application on the market that offers this type of integration."

If until now the resource planner was detailed only up to project phases and activities, the new version brings into the planner also the tasks without any other necessary steps.

Marius Ciorecan - MP: "We designed this application through 'the eyes' of our users and tried to fit into their shoes. This integration came as an answer to the Project Manager's need to have resources availability and allocated tasks in one view only. Now elapseit planner doesn't display only projects and team members with their allocations, it also shows more detailed information about tasks and their current status."

This is a huge step forward in the project management applications world. The new version provides project managers with a much more complex and accurate overview on the project team members and their tasks. Thus, they can make a much more efficient resource allocation, but even more, make sure that the planning is followed when the workload breaks down to small daily tasks.

elapseit is a SaaS workforce management platform present on the project management market since 2017, having over 2,800 customers in 43 countries and serving clients via their web portal, iOS and Android applications.

Media Contact:

Luminita Ioana

Email: [email protected]

Related Images

resource-planning-and-task.png

Resource planning and task tracking as one.

Integrated resource planning and task tracking solution that you can actually use.

SOURCE elapseit LLC