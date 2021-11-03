Integrated Stepper Motor Market to Grow by USD 25.86 Mn | Increase in Demand for Automated Equipment in Industrial Premises to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The increase in demand for automated equipment in industrial premises and the growing demand for high energy efficiency at low speed are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as intense competition from low-cost manufacturers in APAC will challenge market growth.

The integrated stepper motor market report is segmented by End-user (Process industry and Discrete industry) and Geographic (Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America). Europe will be the leading region with 46% of the market's growth during the forecast period. Germany, Italy, and the UK are the key markets for integrated stepper motors in Europe.

Some Companies Mentioned

ABB Ltd.

Anaheim Automation Inc.

Changzhou Fulling Motor Co. Ltd.

MIDEA GROUP

MinebeaMitsumi Inc .

Integrated Stepper Motor Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 5% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 25.86 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.03 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 46% Key consumer countries US, Germany, China, Italy, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., Anaheim Automation Inc., Changzhou Fulling Motor Co. Ltd., MIDEA GROUP, MinebeaMitsumi Inc., Oriental Motor Co. Ltd., Parker Hannifin Corp., SANYO DENKI Co. Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, and Shanghai MOONS Electric Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

