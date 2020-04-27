Integrated Ventures Executes a Non-Disclosure Agreement with PetaWatt Properties

PHILADELPHIA, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Ventures Inc. (OTCQB: INTV) ("Company") is pleased to announce an execution of Non-Disclosure Agreement ("NDA") with PetaWatt Properties, LLC, for the purpose of evaluating a Material Business Transaction.

This NDA will allow both parties to obtain certain confidential information about each other, exchange certain financial documents and to initiate a high level discussions and negotiations, in regards to a potential transaction, possibly involving (1) a joint venture, (2) a purchase of assets or (3) business merger.

Steve Rubakh, CEO, adds the following commentary: "The Company is continually targeting and evaluating business opportunities, with the goal to improve shareholder's value. We have been focused on expansion of cryptocurrency operations. Expanded relationship with PetaWatt with their access to the power generation capacity, competitive electricity pricing structure and mining infrastructure is a very attractive opportunity. This potential transaction can diversify and increase the Company's revenues and mining capacity, upgrade technology expertise, facilitate entry into profitable hosting market and lead to the uplisting to a higher stock exchange."

Integrated Ventures, Inc - Technology Driven, Portfolio Holdings Company with focus on Blockchain Technology and Cryptocurrency Mining.

For more details, please visit company's web at www.integratedventuresinc.com.

PetaWatt Properties, LLC

Vertically integrated energy, facilities & service provider to high demand energy clients, such as blockchain cryptominers, hydroponic operators and data centers. Focuses on developing smart energy hubs - a mix of data centers, hydroponic produce operators and cryptominers. PetaWatt provides the turn-key infrastructure to support clients' hardware. Manages all ancillary services, including power and HVAC, allowing clients to focus on their businesses.

For more details, please visit company's web at www.petawattgroup.com.

Safe Harbor Statement:

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "explores," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, and various other factors beyond the company's control.



CONTACT: Steve Rubakh, (215) 613-1111, [email protected]

SOURCE Integrated Ventures Inc.

