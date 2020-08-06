Integrated Ventures Executes Term Sheet For 1 Million To Purchase 500 Mining Rigs And To Fund Roll-Up Business Strategy

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Ventures Inc (OTCQB: INTV) ("Company") is pleased to disclose the execution of a $1,000,000 Term Sheet with Eagle Equities, LLC and to update shareholders with recent corporate developments:

The Company has agreed and executed Term Sheet with Eagle Equities, LLC for Private Placement, in the amount of $1,086,956 , which will be used to expand cryptocurrency operations and to support future acquired operations. Use of proceeds: (1) purchases of 500 (*) assorted mining rigs: Antminer S17/S19, WhatsMiner and Innosilicon A10 and (2) deployment of the capital to support potential M&A transactions (**).



The Company has decided to diversify its business operations, by expanding its focus from cryptocurrency mining operations to aggresive pursuit and implementation of M&A roll-up, a growth driven strategy, seeking to achieve, above market, risk-adjusted returns, primarily by targeting: (1) companies in financial distress, (2) undergoing a turnaround or (3) undervalued companies that are looking for financial assistance, due to the current economic conditions. Integrated Ventures intends to acquire, merge-in and consolidate underperforming companies, mainly in the technology sector, which wil allow, INTV to combine all financial and management resources together, to cut down operational costs, and to increase the Company's revenues and market cap.



To assist with execution of roll-up strategy, the Company plans to engage a business consulting group, with verifiable revenue generating M&A targets. These pre-vetted targets have a history of 2+ year operations with consistent revenues and EBITDA margins of 10%+. The Company intends to pursue such acquisitions, by offering below market multiples to the revenues with 10%-15% in cash and common stock. As of today, the Company has identified two such targets and if successful in closing these two deals, Integrated Ventures's annual sales are expected to reach around $5.5 million .

Integrated Ventures intends to focus on the following sectors:

Data Center – Design Construction & Management





CryptoCurrency - Mining and Equipment Sales





DeFi Blockchain – Investments, Applications & Node Operations





E-Commerce & Information Technology Consulting Services

Integrated Venture's CEO, Steve Rubakh, comments:

"The Company plans to diversify and expand its operations, by acquiring revenue generating assets that are available at below market pricing. We intend to assemble a team, consisting of experienced and seasoned business professionals, ready to execute a value driven approach, thru a bottom-up research and due diligence process that seeks to capitalize on unique market opportunities.

Integrated Ventures plans to target established companies, with solid balance sheets, history of consistent cash flow but whose financial situation is distressed, due to Covid-19. The potential return on such assets and investments is extremely appealing right now and we plan to aggressively pursue such targets.

We believe that this new business strategy, offers an exciting path forward and will significantly increase Company's assets, market valuation and result in an increase in shareholders' value."

(*) Subject to equipment availability and market conditions.

(**) The Company plans to file Form 8K by 08/07/2020.

About Integrated Ventures Inc: The Company operates as a Technology Holdings Company with a focus on cryptocurrency sector as well as implementation of M&A roll-up, a growth driven strategy, seeking to achieve, above market, risk-adjusted returns, primarily by targeting: (1) companies in financial distress, (2) undergoing a turnaround or (3) undervalued companies that are looking for financial assistance, due to the current economic conditions. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.integratedventuresinc.com .

