Integrating Medical and Pharmacy Transparency into a Holistic Healthcare Solution

As the cost of healthcare continues to rise, consumers are becoming more likely to seek alternative care options to save money. A recent Kaiser Family Foundation poll found that half of U.S. adults say they or a family member put off or skipped some sort of health care or relied on an alternative treatment in the past year because of the cost , and about one in eight say their medical condition got worse as a result. By integrating the innovative capabilities of Rx Savings Solutions into Sapphire's leading S365 shopping platform, Sapphire Digital and Rx Savings Solutions guide and advise consumers on ways to reduce their out-of-pocket costs for care.

Another step forward in building a health system that is less complex, improves quality, and importantly, is less costly

Pharmacy is becoming one of the most costly healthcare expenses for many Americans. According to the CDC , 73% of physician office visits and 79% of hospital visits result in drug therapy. Allowing shoppers to view medical and pharmaceutical care in a single location delivers improved healthcare navigation while reducing the total cost of care for consumers, health plans, and employers.

The S365 platform is an intuitive and modular provider discovery and cost transparency platform that makes it easy for members to select better, more affordable care. It integrates best-of-breed solution partners including expert medical opinions, surgery decision support, virtual care, online appointment scheduling, and now pharmaceutical savings to eliminate member friction in care selection and access.

"The integration of Rx Savings Solutions services further expands the reach of the Sapphire Digital platform into pharmaceutical transparency and supports both companies' mission to empower improved healthcare decisions for consumers." said Kyle Raffaniello, Chief Executive Officer of Sapphire Digital.

"Through this strategic partnership, we can further empower consumers to shop for medical and pharmaceutical treatment options based on their individual benefits from their employers, pharmacy benefit managers and health insurance carriers while saving money," said Michael Rea, a clinical pharmacist who founded and currently leads Rx Savings Solutions. "By integrating our platforms, we are taking yet another step forward in building a health system that is less complex, improves quality, and importantly, is less costly."

About Sapphire Digital

Sapphire Digital empowers over 87 million healthcare shoppers to find and connect to the right healthcare at the right time and at the right place. By eliminating the complexity, our simple and intuitive shopping and navigation tools help customers select better, more affordable care. Our market-leading integrated incentive and engagement programs are proven to drive higher levels of activation by rewarding shoppers for making the best decision within their plan design.

For more information, please visit getsapphire.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

About Rx Savings Solutions

Rx Savings Solutions offers an innovative, patented engagement software system empowering employers and employees to be educated consumers of healthcare. Serving more than 9 million members nationwide, including 41 Fortune 500 clients and more than a dozen health plans, Rx Savings Solutions provides a state-of-the-art approach to pharmacy transparency using objective and unbiased information to inform better decision making. Rx Savings Solutions was founded and is operated by a team of pharmacists and software engineers who support a collaborative, cost-saving solution for purchasing prescription drugs.

For more information, please visit www.rxsavingssolutions.com or follow them on Linkedin .

