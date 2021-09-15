Integration of AI, Awareness about Early Cancer Diagnosis Serve as Growth Boosters for PET-CT Scanner Devices Market, Says TMR

ALBANY, N.Y., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The rising prevalence of Alzheimer's, cardiovascular disorders, and cancer will positively impact the growth trajectory of the PET-CT scanner devices market during the forecast period of 2021-2031. Furthermore, ongoing technological developments are expected to set the stage for the growth of the PET CT scanner devices market.

PET-CT scanner devices blend positron emission tomography (PET) and computed tomography (CT) to detect diseases in an individual. It is a type of nuclear medicine imaging. The non-invasive nature and the ability to provide broad anatomic information is expected to prove beneficial for the PET-CT scanner devices market.

Strong expertise with attention to detail makes our market research reports stand apart, Request a Report Sample here - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=64874

According to the analysts at Transparency Market Research (TMR), the global market for PET-CT scanner devices is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period. The global PET-CT scanner devices market stood at US$ 210.2 Mn in 2020, in terms of valuation, and is expected to reach US$ 310.4 Mn by 2031.

The 'convenience' quotient plays a massive role in increasing the growth prospects of the PET-CT scanner devices market. Instead of invasive procedures and other imaging examinations, an individual can be tested without any hassles. In addition, PET-CT scanner devices have the potential to detect recurrent or residual disease. Furthermore, it is an excellent procedure to differentiate tumor recurrences from post-surgical changed or radiation necrosis. All these factors offer considerable growth opportunities to the PET-CT scanner devices market.

Request for Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on PET-CT Scanner Devices Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=64874

Key Findings of Report

Fusion of Positron Emission Tomography (PET), Computed Tomography (CT) Provide Plethora of Advantages

The combination of positron emission tomography and computed tomography has numerous benefits in terms of diagnosis speed and accuracy. Both scans, when performed differently, can prove tedious and may not be accurate. With PET-CT scanner devices, the time for diagnosis is reduced, and the accuracy level is also increased greatly. Thus, these benefits are anticipated to favor the growth of the PET-CT scanner devices market.

TMR offers custom market research services that help clients to get information on their business scenario required where syndicated solutions are not enough, ask for custom research here - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=64874

Rising Cancer Cases to Present Considerable Growth Opportunities to PET-CT Scanner Devices Market Players

Cancer cases are rising steadily around the world. The early detection is an important factor that will help cure cancer before it starts to multiply rapidly. Hence, these factors make PET-CT scanner devices important in the oncology segment. PET-CT scanner devices used for oncology accounted for 85% market share in 2020.

PET offers extensive benefits in terms of oncologic imaging over anatomic imaging modalities. Malignant and benign lesions can be differentiated with the help of the PET technology, whereas CT shows pictures of tissues and organs inside a person's body with precision. The dual benefits of PET and CT help healthcare professionals to delve deeper into the diagnosis of cancer. Therefore, these factors invite substantial growth prospects for the PET-CT scanner devices market.

Purchase Premium Research Report on PET-CT Scanner Devices Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=64874<ype=S

Integration of Latest Technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) to Impact Growth of PET-CT Scanner Devices Market

Technological advancements are playing a massive role in the growth of the PET-CT scanner devices market. With intense R&D, the integration of technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) has been made possible. Many studies have also shown promising results regarding the role of AI in PET-CT scanner devices. AI reduces PET imaging time and helps in decreasing the radiation dose in cancer patients. Such benefits are encouraging players to invest in R&D activities for proper integration of these technologies. All these factors are anticipated to drive the PET-CT scanner devices market.

Some well-established players in the PET-CT scanner devices market are MinFound Medical Systems Co., Ltd., Neusoft Corporation, Siemens Healthineers, GE Healthcare, Bruker Corporation, and United Imaging Healthcare Co.

Global PET-CT Scanner Devices Market

PET-CT Scanner Devices Market, by Modality



Portable/Stationary





Bench-top



PET-CT Scanner Devices Market, by Application



Diagnosis





Oncology







Cardiology







Neurology





Research



PET-CT Scanner Devices Market, by Slice Count



<64





64





>64



PET-CT Scanner Devices Market, by End User



Hospitals





Diagnostic Centers





Others



PET-CT Scanner Devices Market, by Region



North America





U.S.







Canada





Europe





Germany







U.K.







France







Italy







Spain







Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific





China







India







Japan







Australia & New Zealand

&





Rest of Asia Pacific





Latin America





Brazil







Mexico







Rest of Latin America





Middle East & Africa

&



§ GCC Countries







South Africa







Rest of MEA

Modernization of healthcare in terms of both infrastructure and services have pushed the healthcare industry to new heights, Stay Updated with Latest Healthcare Industry Research Reports by Transparency Market Research:

Teleradiology Market: Teleradiology is emerging as a major driver of expansion to quality health care across the globe. Increase in government initiatives for the adoption of telehealth and other digital health services is likely to propel the teleradiology market during the forecast period.

Breast Imaging Market: The analysts of Transparency Market Research (TMR) anticipate that improved radiologist-patient communication is building the credibility of hospitals and clinics, thus making breast imaging widely accepted in developing economies of Asia Pacific. The breast imaging market is undergoing transformation with the introduction of AI and ML in early detection of lesions.

Dental Imaging Market: Innovative digital imaging solutions are creating incremental opportunities for companies in the dental imaging market. Advanced computer-aided design (CAD) and computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) systems are being increasingly used to create crowns and fixed partial dentures.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Follow Us: Twitter | LinkedIn

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Browse PR - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/pet-ct-scanner-devices-market.htm

SOURCE Transparency Market Research