IntegriChain Experts to Speak at Medicaid Drug Rebate Program Conference

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IntegriChain, delivering Life Sciences' only comprehensive data and business process platform for market access, today announced that four senior Medicaid rebate experts will present at Informa's upcoming Medicaid Drug Rebate Program (MDRP) conference on validating Medicaid claims and readying for product launch. IntegriChain is a sponsor of the conference, which runs in person October 11-13, 2021, and virtually October 18-20, 2021.

IntegriChain's sessions during MDRP are as follows.

Best Practices in Validating Medicaid Claims

October 13, 2021, 9 am ET

Brian Coleman, VP of Product Management, IntegriChain

James Perry, Senior Product Manager, IntegriChain

Verifying Medicaid claims through individual state or third-party portals is cumbersome, and many Life Sciences manufacturers avoid the manual toil of this fragmented process or they have embraced a highly inefficient 'pay-and-chase' strategy. More and more manufacturers are looking to validate claims and close revenue leaks efficiently. On average, Life Sciences manufacturers utilizing Claim Level Detail (CLD) identify 1% to 2% of Medicaid liability in revenue leakage. This session will review the current state of validating Medicaid claims, the variations of Medicaid portal status, how to leverage technology for in-cycle disputes, and what validations are best practice to protect against invalid claims.

Laying the Framework for New Products and Launch

October 13, 2021, 1:45 pm ET

Jeff Baab, VP, Advisory, IntegriChain

Rupal Patel, Director, Advisory Services, IntegriChain

As manufacturers ready for approval and launch, the strategy and task list can be daunting, especially for new pre-commercial and SMB innovators. This session will explore the universe of contracts and programs a brand can be associated with as well as how to assess the manufacturer's needs and align contracting opportunities. A launch checklist of processes and needs for emerging and small to mid-sized pharma will also be provided.

About IntegriChain's Contracts & Pricing Solutions and Advisory Programs

IntegriChain offers a full suite of Contracts & Pricing Solutions and Advisory programs, including:

Rebate Management. IntegriChain delivers the industry's leading managed services platform for claims adjudication, processing hundreds of thousands of claims for a wide range of common fees (GPO, admin, distribution) as well as modules to support different rebate types (commercial, price protection, Medicare Part D, Coverage Gap, Medicaid, and TriCare).

Claim Level Detail. IntegriChain offers an end-to-end claim level validation solution, including data management, script-level validation, analysis, and reporting for in-cycle dispute resolution of erroneous and duplicate state Medicaid claims, employing advanced data technologies including robotic process automation and ETL (extract transform load) in concert with its world-class ICyte data and analytics platform.

Government Pricing. IntegriChain's Government Pricing Managed Services provides all relevant calculations required for the Medicaid, Medicare, PHS, and FSS programs–expertly designed with robust data cleansing and standardization, automated data load process, and comprehensive and auditable control reports covering all price calculation detail.

Chargeback Management. IntegriChain's Chargeback Management Managed Services offers a full suite of chargeback reconciliation and analytics services across GPO/IDN provider and federal contracts such as 340B and FSS.

Launch Advisory Services. IntegriChain offers deep expertise for planning and executing a successful product launch, fueled by the experience of hundreds of product launch engagements. The team offers guidance on ASP & Reimbursement Modeling, Bona Fide Service Fee/Fair Market Value Evaluations, Contract Authoring, Distribution and Channel Design, Government Pricing Readiness, Gross-to-Net Readiness, J-Code Application Support, Market Access and Distribution Strategy, Pricing Transparency, and Small Business Subcontracting Plan.

About IntegriChain

IntegriChain is Life Sciences' data and application backbone for patient access and therapy commercialization. More than 250 manufacturers rely on IntegriChain's ICyte Platform to orchestrate commercial and government payer contracting, patient services, and distribution channels. ICyte is the first and only platform that unites the financial, operational, and commercial data sets required to support therapy access in the era of specialty and precision medicine. With ICyte, Life Sciences innovators are digitalizing labor-intensive processes – freeing up their best talent to identify and resolve coverage and availability hurdles and to manage pricing and forecasting complexity. IntegriChain is backed by Accel-KKR, a leading Silicon Valley technology private equity firm. The company is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, with offices in Ambler, PA; Raleigh, NC, and Pune, India. For more information, visit www.integrichain.com, or follow us on Twitter @IntegriChain and LinkedIn.

