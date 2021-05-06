IntegriChain Gross-to-Net Expert Jen Sharpe to Speak at Informa's Bio/Pharma CFO Digital Week

PHILADELPHIA, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IntegriChain, delivering Life Sciences' only comprehensive data and business process platform for market access, today announced that Jen Sharpe, a Gross-to-Net (GTN) leader at the company, will present at Informa's upcoming Bio/Pharma CFO Digital Week. Sharpe is a GTN and Life Sciences accounting expert and runs the Revenue Analytics Collaborative, a network of 800+ business and financial professionals focused on Commercial, Government, GTN, and Trade/Channel data, processes, and systems. The presentation will focus on GTN digital transformation case studies and will feature GTN leaders Tina Knell from Bridgebio and Kary Callahan from Paratek. IntegriChain is a sponsor of the virtual conference, which runs May 11-13.

"Life Sciences manufacturers recognize critical data gaps in their gross-to-net systems and processes," said Sharpe. "Innovative teams such as those at Bridgebio and Paratek are tapping into the value of a unified data platform and automated GTN systems that deliver a single accurate, complete, and credible version of financial truth to all stakeholders, eliminating spreadsheet toil and freeing up their expertise to focus on driving the business."

Case Study: Real World GTN Transformation using Data and Analytics

May 13 10 am

Visualize successful GTN management on a unified data platform

Improve GTN accruals and forecasting with greater visibility into market access data and assumptions

Drive business with data digitalization and visualization with key metrics and trend analyses

Gain confidence in the GTN forecasts with near real-time access to data to increase efficiency and company-wide collaboration

About IntegriChain's GTN Solutions

IntegriChain offers a full suite of GTN Solutions, including:

GTN Accrual Management. An end-to-end solution for Market Access and Finance departments, pre-configured for all standard line items with robust out-of-the-box accrual methodologies, including inventory and pipeline adjustments to accruals, balance sheet reconciliation to ERP systems, and true-up functionality.

GTN Accrual Forecasting. Based on industry-standard forecast methodologies configured for each liability line item with the ability to execute multiple scenario analyses for forecasts along with functionality to compare scenarios to improve forecast accuracy, GTN modeling, and financial close efficiency.

GTN Analytics. Delivering visibility to comprehensive market access datasets that power the accuracy of GTN accruals and forecasting processes, best practices GTN reports and metrics, and visualizations of GTN trends that allow for better accrual and net-price predictability and decision-making.

GTN Advisory. IntegriChain industry experts routinely advise manufacturers on GTN readiness for launch, GTN process assessments, and GTN market analysis.

About IntegriChain

IntegriChain is Life Sciences' data and application backbone for patient access and therapy commercialization. More than 250 manufacturers rely on IntegriChain's ICyte Platform to orchestrate commercial and government payer contracting, patient services, and distribution channels. ICyte is the first and only platform that unites the financial, operational, and commercial data sets required to support therapy access in the era of specialty and precision medicine. With ICyte, Life Sciences innovators are digitalizing labor-intensive processes – freeing up their best talent to identify and resolve coverage and availability hurdles and to manage pricing and forecasting complexity. IntegriChain is backed by Accel-KKR, a leading Silicon Valley technology private equity firm. The company is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, with offices in Ambler, PA; Somerset, NJ, Raleigh, NC, and Pune, India. For more information, visit www.integrichain.com, or follow us on Twitter @IntegriChain and LinkedIn.

