IntegriChain GTN Experts to Speak at Informa's Life Sciences Accounting & Reporting Congress

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IntegriChain, delivering Life Sciences' only comprehensive data and business process platform for market access, today announced that three senior gross-to-net (GTN) experts will present at Informa's upcoming Life Sciences Accounting & Reporting Congress . All have extensive experience in GTN automation, advising Life Sciences manufacturers of all sizes, business stages, and complexity on SaaS and managed services solutions for GTN forecasting, accruals, and analytics. IntegriChain is a sponsor of the virtual conference, which runs August 10-12, 2021.

IntegriChain's sessions during Life Sciences Accounting & Reporting Congress are as follows.

Product Launch Roadmap, August 12, 10:00 am ET

Angelina Pigna , Senior Director of Advisory, IntegriChain

Pigna will explore GTN strategy, process, and readiness – along with a timeline – for Life Sciences manufacturers readying for their first commercial launch.

The Platform-Centric Approach to GTN Success, August 12, 12:50 pm ET

Jen Sharpe , Executive Director of Gross-to-Net

Brittany Honeycutt , Director, Gross-to-Net Managed Services

Rochelle Cupelli , AVP, Finance & Accounting, Ironshore Pharmaceuticals

Kinneret Klein , Director, Financial Planning and Analysis, Agile Therapeutics

Thomas Pair , Director, Revenue Accounting, SK Life Sciences

In this session, IntegriChain GTN experts will tap into the industry expertise and experience of three Life Sciences finance professionals to explore their experience with GTN automation. Topics discussed will include:

Digitalizing revenue management

Reporting and analytics

Patient distribution and GTN management

Patient journey and analytics

Distribution and channel strategy and management

GTN management

SOX and controls

"Gross-to-net accuracy, confidence, and timeliness are hampered by siloed data and far too much manual toil," said Sharpe. "Innovative teams such as those at Ironshore Therapeutics, Agile Therapeutics, and SK Life Sciences are overcoming these hurdles by employing a unified data platform and automated GTN systems that deliver a single accurate, complete, and credible version of financial truth for business decisioning."

About IntegriChain's GTN Solutions

IntegriChain offers a full suite of GTN Solutions, including:

GTN Accrual Management. An end-to-end solution for Market Access and Finance departments, pre-configured for all standard line items with robust out-of-the-box accrual methodologies, including inventory and pipeline adjustments to accruals, balance sheet reconciliation to ERP systems, and true-up functionality.

GTN Accrual Forecasting. Based on industry-standard forecast methodologies configured for each liability line item with the ability to execute multiple scenario analyses for forecasts along with functionality to compare scenarios to improve forecast accuracy, GTN modeling, and financial close efficiency.

GTN Analytics. Delivering visibility to comprehensive market access datasets that power the accuracy of GTN accruals and forecasting processes, best practices GTN reports and metrics, and visualizations of GTN trends that allow for better accrual and net-price predictability and decision-making.

GTN Advisory. IntegriChain industry experts routinely advise manufacturers on GTN readiness for launch, GTN process assessments, and GTN market analysis.

About IntegriChain

IntegriChain is Life Sciences' data and application backbone for patient access and therapy commercialization. More than 250 manufacturers rely on IntegriChain's ICyte Platform to orchestrate commercial and government payer contracting, patient services, and distribution channels. ICyte is the first and only platform that unites the financial, operational, and commercial data sets required to support therapy access in the era of specialty and precision medicine. With ICyte, Life Sciences innovators are digitalizing labor-intensive processes – freeing up their best talent to identify and resolve coverage and availability hurdles and to manage pricing and forecasting complexity. IntegriChain is backed by Accel-KKR, a leading Silicon Valley technology private equity firm. The company is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, with offices in Ambler, PA; Raleigh, NC, and Pune, India. For more information, visit www.integrichain.com, or follow us on Twitter @IntegriChain and LinkedIn.

