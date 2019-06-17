IntegriChain Releases 10+ Groundbreaking Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning Algorithms and Predictive Analytics for Life Sciences Access and Commercial Analytics

PHILADELPHIA, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IntegriChain , a leading life sciences commercial data and analytics company that helps patients start therapy faster and stay on therapy longer, today announced it has now implemented more than 10 artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML) models and predictive analytics to its ICyte Platform. IntegriChain's advancements in AI/ML and predictive analytics were recently highlighted in a Gartner report, "Life Science CIOs Can Accelerate Commercial Effectiveness With New Applications of Artificial Intelligence," which is available on Gartner.com .

"We are first and foremost a data science company, employing leading-edge technologies and algorithms to deliver insights that help patients get access to critical medicines and to save patient days of therapy," said IntegriChain CEO Kevin Leininger . "This milestone exemplifies our commitment to remaining positioned at the forefront of data science and implementing enabling technologies that help us better serve our customers and their patients."

"By employing AI/ML methodologies in our ICyte platform, we deliver higher quality, actionable data and predictive analytics that identify patients at risk for not getting on therapy and not continuing therapy as prescribed by their doctors," said Lucas Dan, IntegriChain Manager of Data Science. "This allows healthcare stakeholders to proactively target patient services to help at-risk patients overcome these barriers to therapy."

IntegriChain employs a number of AI/ML models – including Random Forest Classification, XGBoost Classification, Kalman Filter, K-Nearest Neighbor, K-Means Clustering, and ARIMA Modeling – to deliver insights including:

Patient Initiation Risk Scores. We use a variety of data sets to predict the likelihood that patients who are referred for Specialty medication will not be able to initiate on therapy due to patient journey roadblocks such as their insurance company denying coverage.

Patient Adherence Risk Scores. We use a variety of data sets to predict the likelihood that patients who are already on therapy for Specialty medication will discontinue therapy before their next refill.

Inventory Demand Projection. We employ disparate data sets to project future inventory demand for each channel and National Drug Code (NDC) combination.

Automated Pharmacy Selection for Pharmacy Call Programs. We produce statistically significant lists of pharmacies for the Pharmacy Call Programs that allow for intelligent, focused, and efficient outreach to pharmacies, maximizing the investments in these programs.

NDC/Brand Similarity Algorithms. We employee NDC and brand-level features–such as channel level sales distribution, therapeutic category, and WAC price–to determine similar NDCs/brands for various analytic projects.

About IntegriChain

IntegriChain is a life sciences commercial data and analytics company that helps innovative bio/pharma manufacturers identify and remove barriers to patient therapy initiation and adherence. Our mission is to help all stakeholders in pharmaceutical access save as many patient days of therapy as possible. Our data-science-driven ICyte Platform and solutions uniquely focus on access challenges after the patient and provider commit to therapy. More than 165 life science manufacturers rely on insights delivered from IntegriChain's data, analytics, and managed services to drive strategic decision-making and on-going business management across their payers, specialty pharmacies, patient services, and distribution channel partners. IntegriChain is backed by Accel-KKR, a leading Silicon Valley technology private equity firm. The company is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, with offices in Ambler, PA; Somerset, NJ, Atlanta, GA, and Pune, India. For more information, visit www.integrichain.com and our blog , or follow us on Twitter @ IntegriChain and LinkedIn .

