IntegriChain Supports 72% of YTD 2020 Life Sciences Launches

PHILADELPHIA, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IntegriChain , a leading data and managed services company helping Life Sciences manufacturers deliver access to innovative therapies that significantly improve patient lives, today announced that the company has supported 72% of NDA and BLA launches so far this year. The launches supported by IntegriChain's ICyte Platform include new retail, specialty, cell and gene therapy, orphan & rare disease, and buy-and-bill brands across all therapeutic categories. Life Sciences manufacturers of all size and complexity rely on the ICyte market access and commercialization platform, offering world-class channel and patient data aggregation and stewardship, the largest offering of contracts and pricing managed services to stand up their business infrastructure, gross-to-net forecasting and accrual systems, and launch and pricing transparency advisory.

"IntegriChain has experienced incredible growth in the past few years in the number of brands we support on our leading ICyte market access platform," said IntegriChain Co-Founder and CEO Kevin Leininger . "We are now the go-to partner for any pre-commercial manufacturer heading toward launch. They turn to us for our proven rapid-release launch blueprint that saves time and minimizes organizational disruption, the depth of our commercialization insights with benchmark data across more than 230 manufacturers, and the largest scalable managed services platform available for key access business processes."

About IntegriChain's Launch Readiness Solutions

IntegriChain's ICyte platform delivers a full breadth of data and analytics products, managed services, and advisory services for launch readiness and commercialization.

Contracts and Pricing Managed Services including contract strategy and price guidelines; government price policies and SOPs; government and commercial contracts; filing of provisional, baseline, and initial government prices; rebate and chargeback processing; and payer contract QBRs.

Channel Data Products including distribution and channel planning; market and channel analogs; channel awareness and stocking; sales and inventory uptake; daily business management; and distributor QBRs.

Gross-to-Net SaaS and Managed Services including GTN organization and process design; GTN methodology and implementation; forecast, liability, and accrual modeling; monthly accruals processing and close; training and knowledge transfer; and new contract strategy modeling.

Patient Access Data Products including patient access model design and network design; data contract requirements documentation; specialty pharmacy agreement execution; patient status data aggregation and cleansing; problematic patient cases triaging; and specialty pharmacy QBRs.

Launch Readiness Advisory Services, delivered by a team of experts with experience launching hundreds of brands, including contract authoring, distribution and channel design, government pricing readiness, gross-to-net readiness, and pricing transparency.

About IntegriChain

IntegriChain delivers Life Sciences' only comprehensive data and business process platform for market access. More than 230 manufacturers rely on IntegriChain's ICyte Platform of analytics, applications, managed services and expert advisors to power their market access operations and harness the value of their channel, patient and payer data. IntegriChain is backed by Accel-KKR, a leading Silicon Valley technology private equity firm. The company is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, with offices in Ambler, PA; Somerset, NJ, Raleigh, NC, and Pune, India. For more information, visit www.integrichain.com, or follow us on Twitter @ IntegriChain and LinkedIn .

