INTEGRIM and Insum Join Forces to Automate Oracle E-Business Suite Payables

MONTREAL, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Organizations with large volumes of invoices requiring manual input are spending an inordinate amount of time on low-value activities. As well, limited workplace access owing to the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the need to review and adjust internal workflow strategies, reduce human intervention and digitize information to enhance overall efficiency.

INTEGRIM and Insum have joined forces to develop a user portal intended to automate the importing of invoices into the Oracle E-Business Suite Payables module using cloud-based SenSaaS!.

INTEGRIM

Integration will enable EBS customers to take a major leap forward in accounts payable automation. SenSaaS! indeed automates accounts payable functions such as extracting data from PDF invoices, validating accuracy, and channelling invoices into workflow approval processes.

For over 27 years, INTEGRIM has worked together with clients from diverse sectors of activity, including distribution, finance, government, insurance, manufacturing, retail, telecommunications and transport.

INTEGRIM sales strategy involves targeting organizations that use Oracle's E-Business Suite (EBS) and automating payables with a view to simplifying, expediting and rendering invoice entry into the EBS Payables module more efficient. Accordingly, Insum has been asked to develop a user portal designed to act as a bridge between SenSaaS! and EBS, and provide for the automated importing of invoices. The new application will be used to demonstrate payables automation capability to potential customers.

Insum's extensive experience and expertise in developing EBS extensions ensures that user organizations enjoy access to solutions that are fully compliant with EBS architecture and standards.

"This partnership is an exemplary illustration of two technology firms, each leaders in their respective fields of endeavour, teaming up to provide a unique, end-to-end finance automation solution for clients. We are extremely proud of this new, innovative initiative," underscores Daniel Desgagné, Chief Operating Officer with INTEGRIM.

About Insum

Insum is a custom application development and consulting firm specializing in Oracle products. Insum designs and deploys enterprise-grade solutions for public and private organizations - including Fortune 500 companies - operating in a broad range of sectors, including finance, education, travel and government. Insum is a recognized leader in Oracle APEX development and Oracle Cloud integration.

About INTEGRIM

Founded in 1992 and with offices in Canada and the United States, INTEGRIM provides a comprehensive portfolio of business services and solutions, on-premise or cloud-based, such as SenSaaS!, which enable companies to eliminate manual data entry and facilitate the digital processing and approval of documents through electronic solutions designed to support client IT and financial systems. These technologies provide for the automation of AP, AR, payment control, PO processing as well as T&E accounts. Our goal is to enhance resource efficiency, streamline document processing, reduce operating costs and drive client growth.

Press Contact:

Daniel Desgagné

COO - INTEGRIM

[email protected]

1-833-736-7227

