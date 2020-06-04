Integris Applied and NASCIO Partner to Shape State CIO Role

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Integris Applied (www.integrisapplied.com) continues its partnership with the National Association of State CIOs (NASCIO) to evolve the role of the state CIO through the recent publication of NASCIO's paper "The State CIO Operating Model: Leveraging the Power of the Four Forces." Patrick Moore, Integris Applied Managing Director and former CIO for the state of Georgia, served as a principal author of the report.

"We have been grateful to work with the entire NASCIO staff especially Eric Sweden to produce a series of publications and tools that help explain the importance and complexity of the CIO role." Moore, who developed the "Four Forces for Government Change" model cited in the NASCIO paper, argues that, "State CIOs are leaders, and their stakeholders are beginning to understand that technology is more than iPhones, apps and websites. Technology is a tool to meet government's goals of improving service to citizens. Building a coalition to adopt a relevant technology strategy is the CIO's job. The "Four Forces" is designed to show the myriad influences a state CIO must managed."



Les Druitt, Integris Applied CEO, stated, "CIOs are managing diverse environment with multiple new services and many suppliers. Helping customers and stakeholders see a vision for improved citizen engagement is the modern CIOs job and the work with have done with NASCIO and promoted those concepts. These strategies are grounded in reality and Integris Applied uses them frequently with our public sector clients."



Other papers in this series includes:

About Integris Applied: Integris Applied is a management consulting firm focused on CIOs and their organizations. We guide clients through the changes required to implement sustainable technology-led strategies. We shape IT organizations and environments with an approach that unifies vision, action and the people who influence both. We have walked in your shoes as buyers, sellers and advisors ... and will walk with you now, on your journey.

