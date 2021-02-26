INTEGRIS Community Hospitals, Del City Schools Announce Donation of Feminine Products to The Sisterhood Project

DEL CITY, Okla., Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

What: One in five female students in the United States is forced to miss class at some point in their high school careers because they lack the resources to purchase feminine products. In fact, period poverty and stigma affect millions of women in the United States and around the world.

INTEGRIS Community Hospitals and Del City schools have partnered to address this basic need.

INTEGRIS officials will present a donation to Del City High School of 216 makeup bags filled with feminine products for students who cannot afford them. The donation will be delivered from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., March 3. The effort is part of the Del City Sisterhood Project, which began last year.

"INTEGRIS Community Hospitals are partnering with Del City High School to help out our Del City community," says Chris McAuliffe, Market CEO/CNO for INTEGRIS Community Hospitals. "We have been gathering feminine hygiene products to assist in helping to reduce period poverty. We realize everyone has been hit hard, and if we can help by providing these products to ensure our students at Del City have access to them, we are glad to assist."

Who: INTEGRIS Community Hospitals, a partner of Emerus Holdings Inc.,

and Del City schools







When: Wednesday, March 3 | 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Where: INTEGRIS Community Hospital – Del City,

4801 SE 15th Street | Del City, Oklahoma

