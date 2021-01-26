Integrity and CSG Actuarial Unite in Transformational Partnership to Provide Data and Software Solutions to Agents, Agencies, Carriers and Consumers

Through the partnership, CSG's industry-leading technology and data aggregation tools will enhance Integrity's proprietary technology platform and provide our industry even more transparency on product data, market research and consumer trends at all stages of the insurance enrollment process. This insight offers agents, agencies, carriers and consumers the ability to make data-driven decisions when considering their insurance needs. In addition, CSG will continue to develop and enhance new and existing software as a service (SaaS) solutions to simplify and streamline quoting, enrollment and other fundamental processes.

"At Integrity, we are committed to innovating insurance in every way possible, which makes this investment in cutting-edge technology crucial to our mission," said Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity Marketing Group. "No one creates better quoting and enrollment tools and provides more relevant industry insight than CSG. We believe the right technology and data solutions can improve the entire health insurance process for agents, agencies, carriers and consumers. With the brilliant and dedicated team at CSG now part of the Integrity family, we'll continue to develop innovative solutions together that will fundamentally improve insurance."

Founded in 2007, CSG began as an actuarial consulting firm focusing on product development services. The founders soon recognized the immense value of the data it accumulated, including premium rates and agent support insights. CSG has leveraged that vast data trove in the development of its comprehensive data and SaaS suite, which contains a real-time quote activity tracker, e-application enrollment software and a comprehensive document library.

"We have proprietary information that helps consumers select the healthcare coverage they need. The data we provide drives impactful decisions for agents, agencies, carriers and consumers, and offers powerful insight into market demand and trends," explained Bryan Neary, Co-Founder and Principal of CSG. "By combining Integrity's knowledge, expertise, relationships and distribution network with our groundbreaking technology, we are creating a dramatic change in the way insurance is sold today. We envision solutions that give consumers better access to information and help them make more-informed healthcare decisions for their families. We've only scratched the surface of what we can accomplish together."

With a fine-tuned understanding of the insurance marketplace and a knack for building highly relevant and timely products, the CSG team transformed the insurance technology space. CSG's easy-to-use, online quoting and enrollment tool has revolutionized the industry. The company offers best-in-class digital solutions for Medicare Supplement, Medicare Advantage, Final Expense, Senior Dental and Hospital Indemnity products.

"Years ago, we recognized the need to create software as a service (SaaS) tools that made agents' lives easier and we've been innovating to meet that need ever since," shared Doug Feekin, Co-Founder and Principal of CSG. "Technology is changing the process of selecting the right insurance coverage and agents need the most updated solutions for their customers. This partnership with Integrity gives us access to immense resources and data to increase that innovation, while scaling the adoption and utilization of our products. It has the power to shape the future of healthcare and we're eager to get started."

"The Integrity and CSG partnership will transform the insurance experience in ways that we previously could only dream of," acknowledged Steve Young, Chairman of the Board at Integrity. "CSG offers the most impactful all-in-one suite of support tools available to insurance agents, agencies, carriers and consumers in the senior market. Together, we are perfectly positioned to completely advance the insurance game — the industry will look back and remember this pivotal partnership."

Following this partnership, CSG will continue to serve their current clients with the same level of expertise they have grown to expect. These clients will benefit from the increase of support enabled by CSG's utilization of shared services available to all Integrity platform partners. Those services include accounting, IT, research and development, human resources, legal counsel, third-party administration and access to a full-service advertising and marketing agency.

Additionally, CSG employees will receive meaningful company ownership under the Integrity Employee Ownership Plan.

"Our employees are the reason we're here every day and we're thrilled to offer them the opportunity to share in this success through Integrity's Employee Ownership Plan," said Neary. "We value their contributions, dedication and expertise; in Integrity, we've found a partner who feels the same."

For additional information about CSG's partnership with Integrity, view a video and more at www.integritymarketing.com/csg.

About Integrity Marketing Group

Integrity Marketing Group, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is the leading independent distributor of life and health insurance products focused on meeting Americans wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity is innovating insurance by developing cutting-edge technology designed to simplify and streamline the healthcare experience for everyone. In addition, Integrity develops exclusive products with insurance carrier partners and markets these products through its distribution network that includes other large insurance agencies throughout the country. Integrity's almost 5,000 employees work with over 325,000 independent agents who service more than seven million clients annually. In 2021, Integrity expects to help insurance carriers place over $3.5 billion in new premium. For more information, visit www.integritymarketing.com .

About CSG Actuarial

CSG Actuarial, headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, is one of the fastest-growing insurance tech companies in the country, helping insurance agents, agencies and carriers keep up with the ever-changing senior insurance marketplace. CSG has developed innovative quoting, enrollment and market research software solutions used by top producing insurance agent, agencies and insurance companies throughout the country. In 2020, CSG processed almost 25 million insurance quotes and thousands of enrollments through its robust suite of software as a service (SaaS) products. For more information, visit www.csgactuarial.com.

