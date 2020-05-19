Integrity Marketing Group Continues Industry-Leading Growth with the Addition of Equis Financial

"As a platform, Integrity continues to focus on organic sales growth, growing by almost 30 percent organically last month alone, while we continue to add world-class partners during these challenging times," said Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "Entrepreneurs realize that joining our partnership supplies the resources they need to drive growth, brings an open collaboration amongst industry icons and provides a way to diversify their business despite current challenges in society. Adding Barry, Rob, Bill and all of the exceptional leaders at Equis Financial will accelerate our combined growth as we provide even more Americans with the important life and health insurance coverage they need."

Equis and Integrity share many core values, which have prepared both companies for success. In 2020, Equis expects to produce over $100 million of annualized premium through final expense, mortgage protection, living benefits and financial planning products.

"Joining Integrity was the easiest decision I've made in 40 years in this industry," said Barry Clarkson, President and CEO of Equis. "We took Equis as far as we were capable of taking it. We are now part of a revolution taking place under the Integrity banner, giving us access to resources, products and marketing capabilities that we never could have obtained on our own. We are joining the icons of the industry."

Clarkson continued, "Now being able to collaborate with the elite leaders of our industry, the top tier performers and executors who have also become Integrity partners, is priceless. I would hate to be on the outside looking in on this opportunity. By joining Integrity, we can do anything. The power of working together is endless."

"When we met the Integrity team, we knew we had found a company whose core values and drive align perfectly with ours," said Rob Jones, Executive Vice President of Agency Development of Equis. "Through this partnership, we are still Equis, but with more opportunity. We get to operate the same way we always have and be even more committed to our agents in the field."

Integrity's partnership program will open doors to Equis' team on a diverse range of products using industry-leading sales tools and technology. Equis will also gain increased resourcing in compliance, human resources, social media and marketing. In addition, all Equis employees are eligible for meaningful company ownership through Integrity's Employee Ownership Plan.

"The Integrity platform moves our business plan forward by at least ten years from where we could take it on our own," said Bill Martin, Executive Vice President of Sales Development at Equis. "We realized immediately that we would be foolish for not taking advantage of the chance to partner with Integrity. I have seen the growth other companies experience when they join Integrity and we will see the same thing happen with Equis. Get ready for an explosion with Equis Financial!"

"As a member of the Integrity family, Equis joins an organization that is committed to industry transformation with the right partners by our side," said Steve Young, Chairman of Integrity. "They will experience the 'Integrity effect,' which allows entrepreneurs to see their possibilities in our industry truly expand. We are honored to add Equis to our team and excited to grow our presence in the final expense and living benefits market."

For more information about Integrity's acquisition of Equis, view a video and read the full press release at www.integritymarketing.com/equis .

About Integrity Marketing Group

Integrity Marketing Group, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is the leading independent distributor of life and health insurance products focused on serving Americans. Integrity develops exclusive products with insurance carrier partners and markets these products through its distribution network that includes other large insurance agencies throughout the country. Integrity's almost 1,000 employees work with over 270,000 independent agents who service over 5 million clients annually. In 2020, Integrity expects to help insurance carriers place $2.5 billion in new premiums. For more information, visit www.integritymarketing.com.

About Equis Financial

Equis Financial is a leading marketing insurance organization for independent insurance agents and agency builders. Equis offers a wide array of insurance products, including final expense, mortgage protection, college funding and retirement planning. With 80 years of combined executive experience, Equis bring relationships with some of the industry's top insurance carriers to serve Americans nationwide. Founded in 2015, Equis Financial is headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina. In 2020, Equis expects to produce more than $100 million of annualized premium through final expense, mortgage protection, living benefits and financial planning products. For more information, visit www.equisfinancial.com.

SOURCE Integrity Marketing Group, LLC

Related Links

http://www.integritymarketing.com/

