Integrity Marketing Group Continues Momentum With Acquisition of Taylor Financial and FFL USA

Founded in 2013, FFL USA provides a full spectrum of insurance products to clients nationwide. In 2020, FFL USA expects to produce more than $50 million of annualized paid premium in the final expense, mortgage protection and annuity markets, while helping more than 25,000 Americans with their life insurance and annuities needs.

"Andrew has built a successful, driven team of professionals and he leads by example," said Bryan W. Adams, Co-founder and CEO of Integrity. "With Integrity behind it, FFL USA gains the resources to diversify and expand its recruiting, while helping contribute to more efficient and effective operations. I'm confident Andrew will see his achievements increase exponentially as an Integrity partner."

"I have watched Integrity bring together some of the best agencies in the industry and a network of partners that have a vision and plan to create amazing results. I knew I wanted to be part of this winning and legendary team," said Andrew Taylor, President of FFL USA. "Integrity offers exciting opportunities for my agents to help serve more families, including their own. Creating a partnership with Integrity is a game changer for me, and I'm thrilled to be part of the organization Integrity is building."

By partnering with Integrity, FFL USA is able to maintain their focus on organic growth, while relying on Integrity's platform for support with sales, operations and marketing. The partnership will also allow FFL USA employees to participate in the Integrity-wide Employee Ownership Plan .

"The opportunity to partner with Integrity speaks volumes about the way Andrew has been running his business, and through this partnership, he'll continue doing so with powerful resources to draw from," said Shawn Meaike, Managing Partner at Integrity and President of Family First Life. "Andrew is an example of an American Dream. Proving that if you work hard and do things right, you can accomplish unimaginable results."

"It is humbling to see talented and aggressive agencies like FFL USA recognize the value Integrity can provide as their partner for growth," said Steve Young, Chairman of Integrity. "The team we're assembling is determined to put service and family at the forefront of our business, which in turn is helping serve more American families."

For more information and insight about Integrity's acquisition of FFL USA, view a video at www.integritymarketing.com/fflusa

