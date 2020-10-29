Integrity Staffing Solutions' Deborah Pierce Named "Best of the Bar" by the Philadelphia Business Journal

NEWARK, Del., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity Staffing Solutions, one of the leading staffing and recruitment firms in the United States, is proud to announce that Deborah R. Pierce, Senior Vice President & General Counsel, has been selected to receive a 2020 "Best of the Bar" award from the Philadelphia Business Journal.

As a member of the Integrity Staffing executive leadership team, Deborah's accomplishments have included: restructuring our business model to support major changes to our clients' needs, developing strategies at the onset of the pandemic for servicing clients who are essential businesses and revising emergency response processes to minimize liability and prevent work place violence.

Deborah joined Integrity Staffing in 2011 as Vice President - Employee Relations & Corporate Counsel. She was tasked with building an employee relations and in-house legal function to support our rapid growth. In 2015 she was recognized by the Business Journal as Top Corporate Counsel – Labor and Employment Law. In 2016 Deborah was promoted to Senior Vice President & General Counsel.

"Deborah does incredible work on behalf of Integrity's associates, clients and staff," said Integrity's Co-Founder, President & CEO, Todd Bavol. "She is a key member of our Leadership Team that has helped guide and maintain Integrity's business continuity throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. We are extremely proud that she is being honored by the Philadelphia Business Journal with this year's "Best of the Bar" award.

Deborah will be honored at a virtual event on Thursday, October 29, 2020 as one of 40 lawyers from the Delaware Valley who have distinguished themselves in their practice specialties.

Complete results of the Philadelphia Business Journal's 2020 Best of the Bar Awards, including Deborah Pierce's profile, can be found here.

About Integrity Staffing Solutions

Launched in 1997, Integrity Staffing Solutions specializes in high volume temporary and RPO services and customized staffing models that facilitate the growth of careers, communities, and client companies. Integrity Staffing was named by Forbes' in its 2020 list of Best Temporary Staffing Firms in the United States. We are also the proud recipient of the prestigious Best of Staffing® Award given to less than 2% of all staffing companies in North America based on customer ratings. For additional information about Integrity Staffing, please visit: IntegrityStaffing.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

Contact: Jonathan Barnes

Integrity Staffing Solutions

[email protected]

(302) 504-9896

SOURCE Integrity Staffing Solutions

