Integrity Staffing Solutions' Todd Bavol Named to Staffing Industry Analysts' SIA 100 and Hall of Fame Lists for 2020

NEWARK, Del., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity Staffing is pleased to announce that Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) has named Integrity Staffing Solutions' Co-founder, President & CEO, Todd Bavol, to the 2020 Staffing 100 list and will also honor Bavol with induction into the Staffing 100 Hall of Fame.

Since 2011, the annual Staffing 100 list has recognized professionals who make innovative contributions to the staffing industry. The Staffing 100 Hall of Fame recognizes individuals who have consistently influenced the industry and have appeared in the Staffing 100 List for five or more consecutive years.

"As movers and shakers, the 2020 honorees are leading the industry through change and transformation into a new world of work," said Subadhra Sriram, Editor & Publisher, Media Products, SIA. "Our ecosystem is more interconnected than ever before; its frontiers are more varied, and areas like diversity and inclusion, compliance, workers' rights, and online talent marketplaces have become more complex and integral to today's business models, with technology enabling more sophisticated solutions. Congratulations to all the individuals named this year for the important role they play in exploring these frontiers."

"I'm am very honored to join our industry's most influential leaders in the SIA Hall of Fame," Bavol said. "I feel privileged to work in such a great industry—connecting people with opportunities. We've all seen what a powerful difference work can make in a person's life."

SIA's 2020 Staffing 100 and Hall of Fame list is included in the January/February 2020 issue of Staffing Industry Review. Bavol' s Staffing 100 profile page can be viewed http://si100.staffingindustry.com/staffing-100-hall-of-fame/

As an industry leader specializing in the niche of high volume, clerical, and light industrial staffing solutions, Integrity Staffing continues to create innovative employment solutions for both its clients and associates throughout the continental U.S.

About Integrity Staffing Solutions

Since its launch in 1997, Integrity Staffing Solutions has been committed to generating opportunities for its associates to exceed their own expectations by supplying the skills that advance future fulfillment. The company specializes in temporary and direct-hire employment and customized staffing models that facilitate the growth of careers, communities, and companies. A true engine of opportunity, Integrity is based on the philosophy that its clients succeed only when its associates succeed. For additional information about Integrity Staffing, please visit: IntegrityStaffing.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

