Integrity Wealth Advisors Welcomes Jeff Gott, CFP® as a Senior Financial Advisor

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity Wealth Advisors is pleased to announce the addition of Jeff Gott, CFP® as a Senior Financial Advisor and Director of Institutional Services. Jeff will provide Integrity clients with financial planning and investment management and significantly expand Integrity's service to the non-profit sector including foundations, endowments and institutions.

Jeff began his financial services career with the consulting firm Accenture. This position afforded him the opportunity to work on a variety of socially significant projects, both domestically and internationally.

Jeff has extensive experience serving foundations, endowments, and high net worth clients. He spent nine years honing his skills with WaterStone, one of the largest public foundations in Colorado, where he was an Executive Vice President. Jeff's philanthropic expertise provided him a national platform, giving presentations to organizations such as Advisors in Philanthropy, multiple Estate Planning Councils, the Colorado Bar Association Estate Planners, and a variety of Community Foundations and endowments.

Jeff most recently served three years as Chief Operating Officer and financial planner at a registered investment advisory firm headquartered in Colorado.

Jeff's current community involvement includes serving on the Board of Directors for Colorado Uplift, a non-profit leadership program focused on inner-city youth. He is also on the board of The Barnabas Group Front Range which provides a Shark Tank style forum for ministries to present their most pressing needs to the business community. In addition, Jeff recently served on the advisory committee for Dream Centers, a Colorado Springs non-profit, providing housing and life skills training for the homeless.

In addition to being a Certified Financial Planner™ practitioner, Jeff holds a MBA from Vanderbilt University.

Integrity Wealth Advisors and Integrity Bank and Trust have been serving Colorado since 2003. Integrity's mission is to have an enduring impact on the community. Eric Davis, President of Integrity Wealth Advisors, acknowledged, "Jeff's acumen as a CFP®, his subject matter expertise specifically in the philanthropic arena and his standing within the community make him a great addition to an already tremendous team of advisors at Integrity. We are privileged to have him join the Integrity family."

