Intel and National Cyber Security Alliance Team Up to Remind Cool Cats Nationwide to Protect Their Nine Digital Lives and #UpdateMeow

"Halloween is already a scary time for us cats. By procrastinating on system updates, you open yourself up to even more horror from online threats," said Update Cat. "Regular system updates are an important part of everyone's digital life — feline or human. They help protect your data, ensure a great experience and give you peace of mind. And with this covered, you will have plenty of time for the important things in life like napping, chasing laser pointers and scratching expensive furniture. Don't be a stray – #UpdateMeow."

Update Cat is enlisting feline friends across the internet to get involved in this new campaign, including popular, online influencers like Waffles the Cat and Cole and Marmalade.

"Not all cats are afraid of updates," said Waffles the Cat. "I want to be safe when ordering the hottest new cat toy or signing up for martial arts classes online, so I make regular system updates a priority and activate automatic updates when possible."

"It's scary when you don't update… even scarier than vacuums! Marmalade and I have an absolutely PAWSOME digital life, and I want to make sure that nothing compromises that, or the ability to stay in touch with our fans," said Cole.

Microsoft has also signed on as a key campaign supporter and plans to help Update Cat spread the word.

"Taking a fun and clever approach, Intel and NCSA are teaming up with a more serious message to remind connected consumers about the importance of keeping systems and software up-to-date not only for improved security, but also to enable new and exciting experiences," said Audrey Plonk, senior director of Public Policy, Intel Corporation. "This is just the beginning. We look forward to inviting industry and key influencers, like Microsoft, to join us and help support a safer computing environment for us all – at home or at work."

"We often are asked what folks can do to help keep themselves and their families safer and more secure online. Keeping software current is always at the top of the list," said Russ Schrader, executive director for the NCSA. "As we wrap up National Cybersecurity Awareness Month and look toward the holiday shopping season ‒ when many of us are making purchases online or on our mobile devices ‒ we remind everyone to make sure that all their software and programs are up to date."

On his new website Intel.com/UpdateMeow, Update Cat reminds us that there are multiple benefits to computer updates:

Improved security? We ain't kitten: Today's devices routinely receive updates to help protect your personal information against new and evolving threats.

Today's devices routinely receive updates to help protect your personal information against new and evolving threats. Amazing experiences that are pawsitively remarkable : System and software updates often include feature and speed enhancements that can enable better online experiences.

: System and software updates often include feature and speed enhancements that can enable better online experiences. Get a warm and fuzzy feeling: System and software updates ‒ when routinely applied ‒ can help give you peace of mind and enable you to focus more on what you love.

To reward cool cats (or humans) who get involved, Update Cat will be giving away cat swag this fall via (snail) mail, including t-shirts, cat pillows, stickers and more. More details to follow on Intel.com/UpdateMeow and on social media.

About the #UpdateMeow campaign

Intel and the NCSA have teamed up during National Cybersecurity Awareness Month to launch this national, coordinated effort to help remind desktop and laptop computer owners of the importance of keeping systems up-to-date. Microsoft has also signed on as an early campaign supporter.

We understand that users are regularly hit with a variety of notifications from their devices and it's tempting to ignore them. However, update notifications from operating system vendors or device manufacturers are important. Users should apply the update to help secure their devices, protect their data and enjoy enhanced computing experiences.

The #UpdateMeow campaign developed by Intel in conjunction with NCSA uses humor and the popularity of cats to make consumers aware of the importance of system updates. The campaign introduces Update Cat to encourage consumers to #UpdateMeow. The communication approach uses fun cat photos and word play to promote system updates. The campaign message will be spread through social media and influencer activations.

The message is simple: when users receive an update notification from their device manufacturer or operating system vendor, they should verify the source and apply the update. It's one of the easiest ways to help keep devices secure.

Together we can make our interconnected world more safe and secure. For more information, visit Intel.com/UpdateMeow.

About National Cybersecurity Awareness Month

National Cybersecurity Awareness Month (NCSAM) was created as a collaborative effort between government and industry to ensure every American has the resources they need to stay safer and more secure online. Now in its 15th year, NCSAM is co-led by the Department of Homeland Security and the National Cyber Security Alliance, the nation's leading nonprofit public-private partnership promoting the safe and secure use of the internet and digital privacy. Recognized annually in October, NCSAM involves the participation of a multitude of industry leaders ‒ mobilizing individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, nonprofits, academia, multinational corporations and governments. Encouraging digital citizens around the globe to STOP. THINK. CONNECT.™ NCSAM is harnessing the collective impact of its programs and resources to increase awareness about today's ever-evolving cybersecurity landscape. Visit the NCSAM media room: staysafeonline.org/about-us/news/media-room.

About the National Cyber Security Alliance

NCSA is the nation's leading nonprofit, public-private partnership promoting cybersecurity and privacy education and awareness. NCSA works with a broad array of stakeholders in government, industry and civil society. NCSA's primary partners are DHS and NCSA's Board of Directors, which includes representatives from ADP; AT&T Services Inc.; Bank of America; CDK Global, LLC; CertNexus; Cisco; Cofense; Comcast Corporation; ESET North America; Facebook; Google; Intel Corporation; Marriott International; Mastercard; Microsoft Corporation; Mimecast; NXP Semiconductors; Raytheon; Salesforce; Symantec Corporation; Visa and Wells Fargo. NCSA's core efforts include National Cyber Security Awareness Month (October); Data Privacy Day (Jan. 28); STOP. THINK. CONNECT.™, the global online safety awareness and education campaign co-founded by NCSA and the Anti-Phishing Working Group with federal government leadership from DHS; and CyberSecure My Business™, which offers webinars, web resources and workshops to help businesses be resistant to and resilient from cyberattacks. For more information on NCSA, please visit staysafeonline.org/about-us/overview/.

