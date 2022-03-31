INTELEMARK WELCOMES J. PATEL, NEW DATA ANALYST MANAGER

PHOENIX, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Intelemark, a national leader in the outbound calling and lead generation/appointment setting industry for more than 20 years is pleased to announce J. Patel as the Data Analyst Manager for the company. The role is an important one as Intelemark continuously looks for ways to innovate lead generation campaigns using our proprietary software application in order to provide a competitive advantage for clients.

"Intelemark is thrilled to welcome J. to our team," said Murray Goodman, Intelemark's CEO. "We love his enthusiasm and focus on continuous improvement and streamlining processes that facilitate implementation of successful outbound campaigns. We have a tremendous number of repeat clientele and the ability to continually improve their outcomes is a win-win for everyone. The team has been impressed with the depth of his knowledge and his ability to manage his data analyst responsibilities."