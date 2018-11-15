Intelex partners with Quality & SPC Leader InfinityQS to deliver the most comprehensive cloud Quality Management System

New partnership set to bring industry leaders in EHSQ and SPC together to transform quality management through real-time quality data collection, reporting, and analysis.

TORONTO, Dec. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Intelex Technologies, a leading global provider of cloud-based Environmental, Health, Safety and Quality (EHSQ) management software, today announced the new partnership with leading Quality Intelligence and SPC (Statistical Process Control) provider, InfinityQS.

InfinityQS® International, Inc. (InfinityQS), is the global authority on data-driven manufacturing quality. InfinityQS Enact is a Quality Intelligence platform that speeds and simplifies real-time quality data collection, reporting, and analysis. Whether your company operates one manufacturing site or sites across multiple locations, Enact enables organisations to meet their most pressing goals: reducing scrap and waste, improving product quality, and maintaining compliance.

Nicole Radziwill, Quality Practice Leader, Intelex commented on the new partnership with InfinityQS: "Keeping track of out-of-control action plans, and relating each quality event to other information that may help an organisation resolve its core issues more quickly, has always been supremely challenging. This new partnership will help firms to link quality management and quality engineering to generate more powerful insights."

Intelex brings the industry's leading QMS platform as part of its integrated EHSQ solution, to gather real time insights and drive continuous improvement. Intelex's QMS allows organisations to take control of their quality processes, offering a breadth of applications to transform your organization through risk-based thinking, a culture of continuous improvement, and lower Cost of Quality (CoQ).

Elie Mouzon, Chief Strategy Officer, Intelex, adds further insight: "Together we'll be able to provide organisations more detailed operational insights from their quality processes, enhancing management capabilities with Intelex's leading QMS."

Jason Chester, Director of Global Channel Programs, InfinityQS concludes "Optimising the end-to-end quality process within manufacturers can be a complex undertaking, and one which is rarely achieved using a single solution. By combining the best-in-class expertise of both InfinityQS and Intelex, manufacturers can transform their entire quality operations and ensure that they are always aligned to their overall business objectives."

About InfinityQS International, Inc.

InfinityQS® International, Inc. is the global authority on data-driven manufacturing quality. The company's Quality Intelligence solutions—Enact™ and ProFicient™—deliver unparalleled visibility and strategic insight across the enterprise, from the shop floor to the boardroom, enabling manufacturers to re-imagine quality and transform it from a problem into a competitive advantage. Powered by centralized statistical process control (SPC) analytics, InfinityQS solutions provide operational insight to enable global manufacturers to improve product quality; decrease costs and risk; maintain or improve compliance; and make strategic, data-driven business decisions. Headquartered near Washington, D.C., with offices in Seattle, London, and Beijing, InfinityQS was founded in 1989 and now services more than 2,500 clients—from the smallest to the world's leading manufacturers—including Ball Corporation, Boston Scientific, Graham Packaging, and Medtronic. For more information, visit www.infinityqs.com.

About Intelex Technologies

With more than 1,300 customers and 4 million users in 150 countries, Intelex Technologies Inc. is a global leader in environmental, health, safety and quality (EHSQ) management software. Since 1992 its scalable, web-based platform and applications have helped clients across all industries improve business performance, mitigate organization-wide risk, and ensure sustained compliance with internationally accepted standards (e.g., ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001 and OHSAS 18001) and regulatory requirements. Intelex is one of North America's fastest-growing tech companies, recognized as a Great Place to Work for over 7 years, recipient of Waterstone's Most Admired Corporate Cultures award, and Deloitte's Best Managed Companies award. For more information, please visit www.intelex.com

