Intelisys Partner's with Bright Pattern to Provide Innovative AI-Powered Omnichannel Cloud Contact Center Software

Best of Breed AI – Empower agents and customers with AI through AI agent assistance, AI quality assurance, and AI self-service (conversational IVR and bots) on phone and digital channels.

Powerful Personalization – Personalize customer experiences across all channels using customer CRM data and empower agents with key customer info.

"Intelisys is the largest, most respected cloud service partner community in the world, and we are honored to be in their portfolio of organizations looking to implement the most innovative contact center software solutions for the most innovative companies in the world," said Michael McCloskey, CEO of Bright Pattern. "Intelisys only works with companies who are recognized for their industry leadership and innovative technology solutions and we are honored to be a value added sales partner solution provider."

Bright Pattern Industry Recognition

Bright Pattern is the simplest, most powerful AI-powered omnichannel contact center with the highest ROI and fastest time to deploy in the industry (half the industry average). Bright Pattern ranks #1 for omnichannel innovation, #1 for deployment time, #1 for professional services, #1 for hosting reliability, and beat all legacy providers on price in the Ovum Buyer's Guide . Bright Pattern outranked Five9, NICE inContact, Avaya, Aspect, and 8x8 as a leading provider in the 2019 G2 Crowd Report, and was a leader in the 2020 Call Center Software FrontRunners Quadrant with customer ratings higher than Five9, Genesys PureCloud, NICE inContact, RingCentral,and Talkdesk. Additionally, Bright Pattern was recognized by Frost & Sullivan for its omnichannel and AI capabilities.

About Bright Pattern

Bright Pattern provides the simplest and most powerful AI-powered omnichannel contact center software for innovative midsize and enterprise companies. With the purpose of making customer service brighter, easier, and faster than ever before, Bright Pattern offers the only true omnichannel cloud platform with embedded AI that can be deployed quickly and nimbly by business users—without costly professional services. Bright Pattern allows companies to offer an effortless and personal customer experience across channels like voice, text, chat, email, video, messengers, and bots. Bright Pattern also allows companies to measure and act on every interaction on every channel with embedded AI omnichannel quality management . The company was founded by a team of industry veterans who pioneered the leading contact center solutions and are now delivering an architecture for the future with an advanced cloud-first approach . Bright Pattern's cloud contact center solution is used globally in over 26 countries and 12 languages.

About Intelisys

Founded in December 1994, Intelisys is widely regarded as the industry's leading Technology Services Distributor of telecommunications network and cloud services in the channel. The company has built a solid reputation with its Sales Partners, Supplier Partners, and end-user customers as a successful and high integrity company that protects its relationships and exists to serve their needs and the needs of their customers.

Today, Intelisys is focused on empowering and educating the independent sales channel by assisting business telecom and cloud technologies customers in making informed choices about services, technology and cost savings; increasing their purchasing power; protecting their contracts and increasing their revenue opportunities. Intelisys delivers the best carrier neutral solutions to end-user customers through its Partner community – an elite nationwide network of telecom sales and consulting professionals.

About ScanSource, Inc.

ScanSource, Inc. is at the center of the technology solution delivery channel, connecting businesses and providing solutions for their complex needs. ScanSource sells through multiple, specialized routes-to-market with digital, physical and services offerings from the world's leading suppliers of point-of-sale (POS), payments, barcode, physical security, unified communications and collaboration, telecom and cloud services. ScanSource enables its sales partners to create, deliver and manage solutions for end-customers across almost every vertical market. Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, ScanSource was named one of the 2019 Best Places to Work in South Carolina and on FORTUNE magazine's 2020 List of world's Most Admired Companies. ScanSource ranks #643 on the Fortune 1000. For more information, visit www.scansource.com .

SOURCE Bright Pattern

