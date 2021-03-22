InteliTrac Announces Recruiting Event On March 30th

ASHBURN, Va., March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InteliTrac is looking for qualified candidates to fill the positions below on the LREC contract working at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. Our Lead Recruiter and Program Manager will be holding an in-person recruiting event Tuesday, March 30th from 3:00-6:00pm est. at the Embassy Suites in Fayetteville, North Carolina. The InteliTrac recruiting team will also be running a virtual event at the same time for those who are not local.

Looking for Opportunity? Join us for our in-person and virtual career fair on March 30th, 2021 at 3:00pm est. Please go to intelitracglobalsolutions.com for more information!

To attend, you must use the link below to our Global Solutions page to create a profile and apply for the position/s of your choice. Your application will be reviewed and based upon your qualifications you will receive an invite. There are a limited number of slots for this event so please do not delay. Thank you all and I look forward to seeing some of you in person on March 30th from 3:00-6:00pm est.

InteliTrac Global Solutions URL: intelitracglobalsolutions.com

Languages of Focus: Arabic (Egyptian, Levantine, and Modern Standard Arabic (MSA)), Chinese-Mandarin, French, Indonesian, Korean, Persian-Farsi, Portuguese-Brazilian, Russian, Spanish, Thai, and Tagalog.

Senior Language Instructor Language Instructor Associate Language Instructor Senior Regional/Cultural Instructor Regional/Cultural Instructor Associate Regional/Cultural Instructor Cross-Cultural/Intercultural Competence Instructor Component-Level Program Analyst LREC Program Manager Academic Specialist (LMAS) Senior Incentives and Proficiency Data Analyst Incentives and Proficiency Data Analyst Operational and Instructional Support Specialist Test Examiner Instructional Systems Specialist (ISS) Senior LREC POI Analyst LREC POI Analyst Senior Applied Linguist Language Instructional Developer Associate Language Instructional Developer LREC Instructional Developer

CONTACT: Maddy Mitschke, [email protected]

SOURCE InteliTrac

Related Links

https://www.intelitrac.com

