Intelivideo and Glofox Launch Strategic Partnership

BROOMFIELD, Colo., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Intelivideo , a Video on Demand (VOD) and digital technology platform for the health and wellness industry, and club management software provider Glofox announced today a new strategic partnership that integrates the companies' technology capabilities to create a multi-functional subscription platform that enhances the fitness content experience for members, as well as the digital membership management process for club operators.

As a result of the partnership, Glofox clients will be able to benefit from Intelivideo's global on-demand, livestream and digital fitness platform offerings and the company's ongoing marketing and content strategy support, both of which add significant value to club memberships. These operators will now be able to seamlessly hybridize their fitness offerings via Intelivideo, while taking advantage of Glofox's robust suite of tools for sales, marketing, member engagement, multi-currency support for in-person and digital transactions and simple automated billing and analytics.

The collaboration is expected to grow both companies' client rosters on an international scale.

"Intelivideo's continued advancement as a leader in the digital fitness space presents the perfect opportunity for this partnership," said Adam Zeitsiff, President and CEO of Intelivideo. "As we saw an increased demand for our platform in multiple global markets, it was critical for us to partner with a company that would allow operators to focus on the importance of generating quality fitness content instead of being preoccupied with behind-the-scenes billing processes. Given Glofox's proven track record for creating a multifaceted billing software and club management system for operators around the world, our choice to partner was an obvious one."

The overlap between the current Intelivideo and Glofox client rosters will accelerate the creation and implementation of a new end-to-end digital fitness subscription service jointly powered by the companies.

"We are excited to integrate our software solutions with Intelivideo's on-demand platform to provide an exceptional club experience for both members and operators alike throughout the ongoing evolution of the global fitness industry," said Conor O'Loughlin, CEO of Glofox. "We expect this partnership to significantly improve clubs' efforts to hybridize their fitness offerings so that their physical club presences can be complemented by powerful VOD and digital fitness services."

For more information about Glofox's club management software and other business tools, visit www.glofox.com .

To learn more about Intelivideo's on-demand, livestreaming and digital fitness platform for fitness operators, as well as its suite of enterprise professional services, please visit www.intelivideo.com .

About Glofox

Founded in 2014, Glofox is the gym management software helping fitness entrepreneurs build successful businesses and improve the health of people worldwide. Built to enable fitness businesses to deliver best-in-class physical and digital fitness experiences, the platform enables studio and gym owners to deliver content and manage bookings, memberships, payments, scheduling, lead generation, sales, and retention. With a client base that spans 60 countries across the globe, Glofox is shaping the fitness industry and ensuring owners and their customers have the best fitness experience.

About Intelivideo

Established in 2013, Intelivideo is a Video On Demand (VOD) and digital technology platform for gyms and health clubs. Intelivideo is committed to developing strong partnerships with the fitness industry to help deliver premium on-demand and livestreaming experiences to clients' member bases. The platform's end-to-end solution helps clubs build a successful Subscription Video On Demand (SVOD) business to complement brick-and-mortar facilities and services, helping them differentiate themselves from disruptive third-party digital fitness offerings in a hyper-local, hybrid fashion.

For more information, contact:

Loren Brown, BizCom Associates

(817) 913-0141 | [email protected]

SOURCE Intelivideo