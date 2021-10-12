Intelivideo Announces Partnership with Matrix Fitness, Elevating the Omnichannel Workout Experience for Fitness Enthusiasts Worldwide

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Intelivideo , a Video on Demand (VOD) and digital technology platform for the health and wellness industry, and Matrix Fitness , the world's fastest-growing commercial fitness brand, announced today a new strategic partnership. This new alliance will integrate Intelivideo's hybrid fitness content platform into Matrix's premium commercial fitness equipment to help club operators elevate the overall workout experience for their members.

Fitness operators will now have the ability to provide members access to their brand's on-demand and trainer-led programming through Intelivideo's direct integration into the Matrix Touch and Touch XL consoles, as well as Matrix's new Virtual Training Cycle. Club members will also have access to the full suite of functionality that the Intelivideo platform offers, including accessing on-demand or livestreaming content directly from their mobile devices, web browsers and other OTT devices.

"Our enterprise technology platform enables Intelivideo to upgrade a gym member's everyday workout to a whole new level, helping club operators provide increasingly dynamic experiences for these fitness enthusiasts they serve," said Adam Zeitsiff, President and CEO of Intelivideo. "By partnering with Matrix, Intelivideo will be providing a key piece of the puzzle toward achieving the collective mission of meeting members where they are, whether that's in the gym, on-the-go or at home. I look forward to building this relationship and watching our hybridization model support all Matrix and Intelivideo customers for years to come."

Andrew Kolman, Senior Director of Technology and Business Development for Matrix parent company Johnson Health Tech, Inc., added that the incorporation of Intelivideo's digital platform into Matrix fitness equipment provides a truly integrated fitness experience for club members.

"This collaboration gives members access to unique exercise programming directly from their workout equipment in the club, as well as when they're at home or on the go," said Kolman. "It also provides members with more touchpoints to engage with their club's staff, trainers and other members, creating closer, more personalized experiences within their fitness community. In turn, clubs will realize a longer lifetime value as members develop stronger hyperlocal affinities to their fitness communities."

For more information about Matrix Fitness, visit https://www.matrixfitness.com .

To learn more about Intelivideo's on-demand, livestreaming and digital fitness platform for fitness operators, as well as its suite of enterprise professional services, please visit www.intelivideo.com .

About Intelivideo

Established in 2013, Intelivideo is a Video On Demand (VOD) and digital technology platform for gyms, health clubs, college and universities, and medical wellness providers. Intelivideo is committed to developing strong partnerships with these industries to help deliver premium on-demand and livestreaming experiences to clients' member bases. The platform's end-to-end solution helps operators build a successful Subscription Video On Demand (SVOD) business to complement brick-and-mortar facilities and services, helping them differentiate themselves from disruptive third-party digital fitness offerings in a hyper-local, hybrid fashion.

About Matrix Fitness

Matrix Fitness (matrixfitness.com) is the fastest-growing commercial brand in the world and is the commercial brand of Johnson Health Tech. Matrix offers a complete portfolio of cardiovascular, group training and strength training equipment for health clubs and other fitness facilities.

About Johnson Health Tech

Johnson Health Tech, Inc. (JHT), Taiwan, is among the world's largest and fastest-growing fitness equipment manufacturers and is home to some of the most respected brands in the fitness industry, including Matrix, Vision and Horizon. The company manufactures a wide assortment of fitness equipment for both commercial and residential use, including treadmills, elliptical trainers, exercise bikes and strength training equipment. JHT's global management headquarters is based in Taichung, Taiwan, with global product development, marketing and engineering based in Cottage Grove, Wis.

