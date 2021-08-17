Intelivideo Announces Strategic Partnership with ABC Fitness Solutions, Global Provider of Software and Services to the Health & Fitness Industry

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Intelivideo , a video on demand (VOD), livestreaming and digital technology platform for the fitness, health and wellness industry, today announced a new strategic partnership with ABC Fitness Solutions. The companies have agreed to jointly develop and market Virtual Classes by Intelivideo, a seamlessly integrated solution between ABC Fitness Solutions' club management software and Intelivideo's VOD platform. This collaboration will result in a best-in-class, hybrid technology solution for ABC Fitness Solutions' customers across North America.

The new partnership enables ABC Fitness Solutions clients to rapidly deploy the Intelivideo platform, giving them direct access to strategic content development services and digital fitness expertise that Intelivideo has perfected over the last eight years. The integration will also empower fitness operators to effortlessly bundle in-club and digital memberships, maintain a consistent user sign-on experience, and showcase hybrid member behavior.

"Intelivideo continues to enable gyms and health clubs to meet their members whenever and wherever they desire," said Adam Zeitsiff, President and CEO of Intelivideo. "Facilitating the fitness industry's adoption of a hybrid model is our roadmap, and ABC Fitness Solutions is both a proven leader in our industry and a strong innovator in fitness technology solutions. This partnership will provide thousands of clubs across North America with a best-in-class solution that can be efficiently deployed for both in-club and virtual fitness options for members. I am thrilled to announce this partnership with ABC Fitness Solutions and look forward to helping so many clubs adapt their business models for long-term success."

"Our team is on track to deliver the most comprehensive, tightly integrated, and flexible club management solution in the fitness industry," said ABC Fitness Solutions CEO, Bill Davis. "Our mission is to promote healthier lives by helping club owners and operators put their members first. Giving gyms the ability to provide live and on-demand workouts for their members is an integral piece of a comprehensive club management solution, and nobody does it better than Intelivideo. I'm very excited about this partnership and think it will add tremendous value to our customers and their members as club operators re-imagine their digital offering capabilities."

Furthermore, this solution provides fitness operators with a strong competitive advantage that creates a hyper-local, unique fitness experience. The implementation enables operators to develop new recurring revenue streams, drive increased levels of member engagement, and improve the lifetime value of members.

Virtual Fitness by Intelivideo is available immediately via a fully operator-branded responsive website, with availability in the ABC+ mobile club app launching in multiple phases throughout Q4 2021 and early 2022.





To learn more about Intelivideo's on-demand, livestreaming and digital fitness platform for fitness operators and ABC Fitness Solution customers, as well as its suite of enterprise professional services, please visit www.intelivideo.com .

For more information about ABC Fitness Solutions and its suite of software and services for the fitness industry, visit www.abcfitness.com .

About Intelivideo

Established in 2013, Intelivideo is a video on demand (VOD), livestreaming and digital technology platform for fitness operators, college and universities, and wellness providers. Intelivideo is committed to developing strong partnerships with leaders in these industries to deliver premium on-demand and livestreaming experiences to their members. The platform's end-to-end solution helps operators build a successful hybrid digital offering to complement brick-and-mortar facilities and services, helping them differentiate themselves from disruptive third-party digital fitness offerings in a hyper-local, hybrid fashion.

About ABC Fitness

ABC Fitness Solutions ( www.abcfitness.com ) is the premier provider of software and related services for the health and fitness industry. Building on a reputation for excellence in support for clubs and their members, ABC is the trusted provider to boost performance and create a Total Fitness Experience for members of clubs of all sizes, whether a national franchise, regional chain or a local gym. Founded in 1981, ABC helps nearly 16,000 clubs and facilities globally perform better and more profitably, offering a comprehensive SaaS club management solution that enables club operators to achieve optimal performance. ABC Fitness Solutions is a Thoma Bravo portfolio company, a private equity firm focused on investing in software and technology companies (thomabravo.com).

SOURCE Intelivideo