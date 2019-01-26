Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities Software Features Tools to Create Behavior Plans and Record Events, Interval Data

WATERBURY, Conn., Jan. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap's electronic health record provides behavior specialists to track target behaviors, interventions and descriptive details into behavior plans. Support providers have access to review intervention details, antecedents and strategies as outlined in that plan from within the behavior tracking data.

Therap's Behavior Plan includes configurable sections including potential behaviors, departmentalized by category, including positively reinforced and encouraged behaviors, that the team and specialist have identified to track and the recommended interventions and/or discouraged approaches for each behavior. The identified behaviors are subsequently coded for staff to easily identify approaches that are recommended. For unanticipated behavior events, staff may choose from the configured list of behaviors and interventions that the specialist has identified. Intervention techniques approved in each state are configurable to apply exclusively or as options in intervention lists. Behavior antecedents, post-event conclusion actions and the narrative description of the behavior can also be added in detail. Specialists can formalize plans and use the data to track and report on behavioral events, including frequency, interventions utilized, intensity, time of day, antecedent details and more.

The Behavior Event Record documentation tool allows staff and family members of individuals to record occurring behavior events. The user can summarize and present the individual's behavior data in various formats, including counts or intervals between behavior events. Behavior specialists generate reports as graphs or charts, while reviewers can see the number of times a behavior has occurred, and the interventions used for each behavior. This gives members of the team illustrative data like frequencies or percentages of selected behaviors, and identify patterns, trends or most-used interventions to assist in the planning process.

