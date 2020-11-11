Intellectual Property Assets of Century 21 Department Stores Are For Sale

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Streambank, a market leading advisory firm specializing in the sale of intellectual property assets and domain name brokerage, is seeking a buyer for the intellectual property of Century 21 Department Stores, including its trademarks, the C21Stores.com domain name, customer data, social media assets and more. The company operated 13 stores across New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Florida, and the ecommerce website www.C21Stores.com.

Century 21 is a pioneer in the development of the off-price department store, with a particular focus on luxury items as well as everyday basics for men, women and kids. Its weekly offerings of one-of-a-kind designer brand products provide customers the chance to "shop the drop" – a curated assortment of luxury goods from rarely discounted brands. Total gross revenue in FY 2019 was more than $747 million, of which approximately $53 million can be attributed to the ecommerce channel.

"The Century 21 brand provides a trusted destination for name brand apparel, accessories, home goods and more," commented Hilco Streambank Executive Vice President David Peress. "Century 21's customers are highly loyal across both the retail and online channel, with frequent visits as product assortments are updated daily." Often referred to as "New York's Best Kept Secret®" Century 21 provides its "in the know" customers the opportunity to acquire designer products at a discount with confidence in the authenticity of the product.

Offers to acquire the Century 21 intellectual property assets are due by November 16, 2020. An auction will be held on November 19, 2020. The sale is subject to approval of the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

About Hilco Streambank: Hilco Streambank is a market leading advisory firm specializing in intellectual property disposition and valuation. Having completed numerous transactions including sales in publicly reported Chapter 11 bankruptcy cases, private transactions, and online sales through IPv4.Global, Hilco Streambank has established itself as the premier intermediary in the consumer brand, internet and telecom communities. Hilco Streambank is part of Northbrook, Illinois based Hilco Global, the world's leading authority on maximizing the value of business assets by delivering valuation, monetization and advisory solutions to an international marketplace. Hilco Global operates more than twenty specialized business units offering services that include asset valuation and appraisal, retail and industrial inventory acquisition and disposition, real estate and strategic capital equity investments.

