Intellectual Property Boutique, Haley Guiliano, Continues to Grow with the Addition of Seasoned Patent Attorney Laurence Rogers

NEW YORK, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Haley Guiliano LLP has announced that, as part of its continuing expansion, Laurence S. Rogers is joining the firm as Of Counsel in its New York office. Rogers brings more than 40 years of IP transaction and patent litigation experience to Haley Guiliano. He has received a multitude of accolades and has been recognized as a leading patent law practitioner, including being voted an "IP Star" by Managing IP and being recognized by Best Lawyers in America.

Laurence S. Rogers

"We are very pleased to welcome Larry to the firm. His depth of expertise in the practice of patent law and client-focused approach dovetails perfectly with our firm's commitment to providing exceptional client service," says Joseph Guiliano, Haley Guiliano's Managing Partner.

Added Rogers, "I have known and worked with many of my new colleagues at Haley Guiliano for decades. I am extremely excited to be able to join a firm with such a high-quality legal team and I welcome the opportunity to contribute to the firm's growth."

Rogers is the most recent addition to Haley Guiliano, which has increased its legal professional headcount by 20% across its offices in the past six months. The firm has demonstrated that, despite the economic contraction caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, it is well-positioned to continue its growth.

Prior to joining Haley Guiliano, Rogers was a partner in the IP Litigation practice of Ropes & Gray LLP and at Fish & Neave, which merged with Ropes & Gray in 2005. He received a B.S. from Cornell University in Electrical Engineering, and a J.D. from New York University School of Law.

