IntelliDyne Appoints Harry Bartel as Chief Operating Officer and Announces Strategic Internal Promotions

In the role of COO, Mr. Bartel will cover both the Operational and Business Development aspects of the organization, reporting directly to the Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Robert Grey . Mr. Bartel brings with him a wealth of experience and success in the aforementioned areas, centered around federal contracts, including the Department of Justice (DoJ), and military and civilian health. His extensive background in operational quality will assist the organization in a move toward more robust certifications in CMMI, ISO, and CMMC. Mr. Bartel's proven track record of exceptional service, coupled with a focus on customer and employee satisfaction, has ensured he is held in the highest regard by those he works with.

Mr. Bartel's announcement as COO comes on the heels of several internal promotions to senior leadership positions, solidifying IntelliDyne for continued growth in 2020 and beyond. These strategic promotions enhance support of the organization's client operations, finance, and business development targets.

Ms. Sovany Van was promoted to Deputy Chief Operating Officer. In this role she will be responsible to aid Mr. Bartel in the areas of customer service delivery and maintenance of corporate certifications in support of client contracts.

Earlier this month, Mr. Todd Margules was promoted to Vice President of Military Health Solutions. In this role Mr. Margules is accountable for securing incumbent work and creating new business opportunities for expansion within the Department of Defense (DoD) and subordinate agencies.

As Vice President of Civilian Health Solutions, Ms. Mary Shaffran is accountable for executing IntelliDyne's growth strategy within Federal Civilian agencies such as the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

Ms. Shannan Winker was promoted to Vice President of Finance. In her role, she is responsible for all accounting and finance functions within the company and to ensure that financial strategy and growth models are developed and maintained.

Mr. Kelly Zadie was promoted to Vice President of DOJ Operations, and is charged with the financial and contractual performance of all USDOJ business. Mr. Zadie is also responsible for establishing and maintaining client relationships within the Department of Justice.

"We are very excited to have the opportunity to promote some of our highest performers into senior leadership roles," said Mr. Grey. "The addition of Harry as COO provides a strong foundation and platform for IntelliDyne's expansion into new markets."

About IntelliDyne

IntelliDyne, LLC is a progressive IT services firm enabling better business performance through critical technology solutions to meet your agency mission. We manage public sector programs that deliver higher operational efficiency and measurable value to clients. We advise, develop, and execute effective solutions in Enterprise Infrastructure Management, Analytics, Cyber Security & Information Assurance, Application Development, and Cloud Computing. Learn more at intellidyne-llc.com

