IntelliDyne Chief Human Resources Officer, Marisa Krafsig, Named HR Impact Award Winner By Washington Business Journal

IntelliDyne, LLC, a Government Information Technology firm is excited to announce that Marisa Krafsig, VP and Chief Human Resources Officer, has been named a recipient of the Washington Business Journal 2020 HR Impact Award.

Falling under the Washington Business Journal's Best Places to Work Program, this award is given to three honorees from the Greater Washington Region "who made a specific, tangible impact on their workplace in the last year."

Marisa joined IntelliDyne in 2009 in the role of HR Manager. Since taking over the department in 2015, Marisa's focus has been on developing IntelliDyne into a recognized employer of choice with a focus on employee retention. To that end, Marisa has spearheaded initiatives such as Stay Interviews and 180 Degree Manager Feedback Surveys in order to strengthen the relationship between employees and managers. Stay Interviews provide an opportunity for employees to openly discuss their experience at IntelliDyne with their manager, while 180 Degree Manager Feedback Surveys give employees the ability to provide anonymous feedback on their manager's performance in areas such as: leadership, mentoring, integrity and teamwork.

Furthering IntelliDyne's commitment to our service members, Marisa launched the Military Resource Group (MRG) to increase the hiring and retention of veterans and military spouses. The MRG is a voluntary group comprised of 16% of the employee population with a focus on conducting outreach activities to support veterans and their families.

In response to an annual employee survey, last year Marisa rolled out an enhanced benefits package that included: a flexible paid leave program, an increase in the company's 401(k) match, an additional week of paid parental leave, and two weeks of leave for non-essential contract employees who may be effected by a government shutdown. To meet the unique needs of military families and the 26% Veteran population at IntelliDyne, the new benefits also included offerings such as paid military leave, flexible work schedules, and Permanent Change of Housing (PCH) leave to assist with military relocation.

"Marisa is the model of striving for improvement and always going the extra mile. She motivates and inspires greatness through her energy, innovation, passion, knowledge, and the commitment that she brings to IntelliDyne every day. Her recognition is very well deserved," said Rob Grey, IntelliDyne CEO.

Last year, the organization received the AWE Workplace Excellence Seal of Approval, AWE Health and Wellness Award, HIRE Vets Platinum Medallion Award, and was named among the top ten Best Companies for Veterans in 2019 by Monster and Military.com

About IntelliDyne

IntelliDyne, LLC is a progressive IT services firm enabling better business performance through critical technology solutions to meet your agency mission. We manage public sector programs that deliver higher operational efficiency and measurable value to clients. We advise, develop, and execute effective solutions in Enterprise Infrastructure Management, Analytics, Cyber Security & Information Assurance, Application Development, and Cloud Computing. Learn more at intellidyne-llc.com

