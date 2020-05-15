IntelliGenetics, LLC response to COVID-19 pandemic.

ATLANTA, May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The COVID-19 pandemic triggered urgent testing needs globally. Given the nature and magnitude of this public health emergency in the USA, testing laboratories in the private sector are "all hands on deck" with frontline medical workers in large scale diagnostics testing for COVID-19 presence. Expansion to SARS-CoV-2 antibody testing is now in enormous demand as antibody screening has been identified as essential for gradual reopening of the economy in the USA as well as for pandemic management. SARS-CoV-2 is the causative agent for human COVID-19.

To meet these testing needs, it is imperative that qualified laboratories of all sizes assist in speeding up the testing process.

"IntelliGenetics is repurposing space, instrumentation and other essentials to begin offering SARS-CoV-2 total antibody testing," said Dr. Laura G. Barrientos, the laboratory's President and Lab Director. "This serological test will utilize a drop of whole blood mailed to the lab for antibody detection to scale up access to testing. IntelliGenetics plans to submit an emergency use authorization (EUA) with validation data before marketing the test for U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) review and approval. Once the validations are completed, IntelliGenetics will be able to help reduce the testing load of labs currently burdened by conducting high complexity viral testing."

"Our ability to respond quickly to the need for this test stems from our experience in rapid turnaround times for our clients," said Charles Kelly, Ph.D., Vice President and Emeritus Laboratory Director. "Using the existing laboratory instrumentation, we can modify our testing methods to assist the medical community in identifying COVID19 patients who have recovered."

Lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic are showing that a strong involvement of private laboratories can support informed decision-making in COVID-19 control and prevention and state lockdowns. Our initial effort will better position IntelliGenetics to take on a prominent role to assist locally and at the state and national level.

About IntelliGenetics, LLC

Based in Atlanta-Georgia, IntelliGenetics is privately-owned and –operated. The lab is well-known for its world-class Relationship and Forensic DNA testing services.

