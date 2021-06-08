Intelligent Admissions Academy 2021 Brings Together Higher Education Thought Leaders and Practitioners to Discuss the Upcoming College Recruitment Season

RALEIGH, N.C., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Element451, the leading student engagement CRM for higher education, today announced that for the first time, its annual user conference, Intelligent Admissions Academy (IAA), to be held June 15-16, will open up a number of critical sessions to the entire higher education community. As colleges adapt to a post-pandemic world, the spotlight is on admissions recruitment and enrollment marketing now more than ever. IAA is dedicated to showcasing how innovative student engagement technology can help colleges of all sizes overcome recruiting challenges, increase enrollment, and improve the overall higher ed journey through personalization and behavior-based marketing.

Several sessions across the two afternoons are now open for registration, including the kick-off keynote from Eric Stoller, Element451 VP of Product Strategy, and former Student Affairs and Technology Blogger at Insider Higher Ed. Stoller will preview how modern, AI-powered student engagement CRMs can drive deep and highly personal engagement from application to graduation. Additional open sessions on Tuesday include Digital Marketing Hacks for the Higher Ed Marketer with Little-to-No Time or Budget at 3:00pm EST with Zach Busekrus, Founder and Brand Strategist of Enrollify, who will present practical strategies that yield results; and Integrating your .edu website and Element 451 with Spark451, also at 3:00pm EST, for colleges that want to align the strengths of their website with a student engagement CRM hub.

On Wednesday, June 16 at 1:15pm EST, Element451 CEO Ardis Kadiu will participate in the open session, In Your Element, to answer questions about how and when higher ed best practices will become features for Element 451 schools. Also on Wednesday, Paige Steffy, Customer Success Manager at Unibuddy, will present How to Effectively Harness the Student Voice to Boost Your Yield with Unibuddy at 2:15pm EST. Steffy will discuss how student-to-student engagement is integral to increasing yield and reducing summer melt.

"Intelligent Admissions Academy 2021 will focus on current and long-term challenges and opportunities in the student engagement lifecycle, and how AI-enhanced technology is helping to overcome these challenges to meet the needs of an increasingly complex student admissions journey," said Kadiu. "Colleges that embrace higher ed student engagement CRM with AI will be able to recruit, retain, and respond to students with the right messages at the right time and measurably increase enrollment as a result."

Element451 is committed to accessibility when it comes to professional development and peer support. IAA's lineup of speakers, together with higher education professionals, creates an exciting forum for discussion around the future of admissions and best practices through interactive and engaging sessions and training – all at no cost.

The Intelligent Admissions Academy registration, agenda, and speaker information are available here. The free event is open to everyone who is interested in improving the higher ed student journey.

About Element451

Element451 is the leading higher ed enrollment marketing CRM, empowering admissions and enrollment teams to work more efficiently as they develop stronger, more personalized engagements with prospective students. Schools of all types and budgets use the cloud-based customer relationship management software developed by seasoned higher education developers, marketers, and data scientists.

