Intelligent Asset Management: Our case for active tactical rotation
Mar 18, 2021, 07:21 ET
HOBOKEN, N.J., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DropShot Capital Management relies on artificial intelligence for its decision making, rebalancing its portfolio by adaptively weighting a universe of cross asset ETFs. However, a fundamental question would be to ask why!? Conventional asset management favors buy and hold portfolios that range in strategy from fully static weighting, to using optimizers to build portfolios based on risk adjusted returns or other criteria. These strategies aim to rebalance at a low frequency primarily to avoid transaction costs and additional tax burdens that come with active management, but also have the potential to miss large opportunities to capture returns as market conditions change. We wish to answer the question of whether trading actively pays off for the investor relative to passive strategies.
While static allocation may perform well in many cases, the case for active management particularly in cross asset allocations remains very strong. Being an entirely data driven firm, we have decided to let the data speak for itself. To do this we simulate managing a liquid portfolio from 3/2008 to 3/2021 with various levels of intervention on the part of the manager. Our universe is made up of the following ETFs that represent many of the asset exposures investors can take:
[ SPY , IEF , HYG , EFA , EEM , GLD , IWM , DBC ]
To simulate passive management of the portfolio we consider the following strategies:
- Equally Weighted Asset Allocation
- Yearly Risk Parity Optimization
- 60/40 ratio of SPY / IEF
On the active management the strategies considered are:
- 15-day Momentum rebalancing - Favor the assets in the universe that have returned the most over the last 60 days.
- Daily Reversion rebalancing - Favor the assets that have returned the least since yesterday at the end of each trading day.
- Machine Learning - Use machine learning models to generate predictive signals for the assets and weight according to those at the close each day.
Each of these strategies is run in two modes, one in which all assets are allocated to and one in which the signals are allowed to concentrate down to the top 3 preferred asset classes.
The results are shown below:
Active management and tactical rotation can significantly improve returns even when relatively simple strategies are used. DropShot Capital continues to pioneer AI driven strategies to meet these and other opportunities head on! Happy Investing!
Contact:
Chris Kramvis
[email protected]
SOURCE Dropshot Capital
Share this article