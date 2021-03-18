Intelligent Asset Management: Our case for active tactical rotation

While static allocation may perform well in many cases, the case for active management particularly in cross asset allocations remains very strong. Being an entirely data driven firm, we have decided to let the data speak for itself. To do this we simulate managing a liquid portfolio from 3/2008 to 3/2021 with various levels of intervention on the part of the manager. Our universe is made up of the following ETFs that represent many of the asset exposures investors can take: [ SPY , IEF , HYG , EFA , EEM , GLD , IWM , DBC ]

To simulate passive management of the portfolio we consider the following strategies:

Equally Weighted Asset Allocation Yearly Risk Parity Optimization 60/40 ratio of SPY / IEF

On the active management the strategies considered are:

15-day Momentum rebalancing - Favor the assets in the universe that have returned the most over the last 60 days. Daily Reversion rebalancing - Favor the assets that have returned the least since yesterday at the end of each trading day. Machine Learning - Use machine learning models to generate predictive signals for the assets and weight according to those at the close each day.

Each of these strategies is run in two modes, one in which all assets are allocated to and one in which the signals are allowed to concentrate down to the top 3 preferred asset classes.

The results are shown below:

Active management and tactical rotation can significantly improve returns even when relatively simple strategies are used. DropShot Capital continues to pioneer AI driven strategies to meet these and other opportunities head on! Happy Investing!

Contact:

Chris Kramvis

[email protected]

SOURCE Dropshot Capital

