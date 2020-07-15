Intelligent Factory Floor with TensorIoT, AWS, and Intel to be highlighted during AWS Manufacturing and Industrial IoT Web Day on July 22

TensorIoT is leveraging tools from the cloud on AWS, to lead customers into Industry 4.0 Manufacturing. On July 22 nd from 10:45 AM – 11:15 AM PST, during the Smart Factory Optimization Track, industry leaders will discuss how Reliance Steel & Aluminum partnered with AWS, Intel, and TensorIoT to design and develop a next generation IoT-driven platform.

Ravikumar Raghunathan, CEO of TensorIoT, Arsalan Darbandi, Sr. Data Scientist at Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co., and Uday Tennety, Head of Global Product Alliances, AI/ML and IoT at AWS, will review the solution built for Reliance Steel & Aluminum transformed their workflow automation, completely digitized their manual processes and enterprise content management (ECM) system, and utilized machine learning (ML)-based edge computing.

"Tensor IoT has been on the leading edge of helping customers convert raw data into intelligent, actionable business outcomes," says Raghunathan. "Data can be found everywhere on the production floor; we help customers leverage tools in the cloud on AWS to make sense of that data."

To register for the AWS Manufacturing and Industrial IoT Web Day visit: https://pages.awscloud.com/GLOBAL-field-OE-AWS-Manufacturing-and-Industrial-IoT-Web-Day-2020-reg-event.html

About TensorIoT, Inc.: TensorIoT is an Advanced Consulting Partner with the AWS Partner Network (APN) and has achieved competencies in IoT, Machine Learning, Industrial IoT and Retail. The company has several AWS IoT Service delivery credentials. Founded by a former AWS employee, TensorIoT has delivered successful projects across the world in the IoT & ML space and has offices in California, Las Vegas, Texas, Virginia and India. TensorIoT is customer obsessed and practices the AWS leadership principles. With our deep experience delivering complete end-to-end solutions, whether from edge devices to end users in IoT, or data engineering to automated ML pipeline, our team of AWS certified architects can quickly assist customers in realizing their technology and business goals.

